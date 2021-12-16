Specialty Chemicals Market Size to Increase by USD 155.04 Bn | Featuring Top Vendors Including BASF SE, Dow Inc., and Huntsman Corp. | Technavio

Key takeaways from specialty chemicals market study

Specialty chemicals market size to increase by USD 155.05 billion at 3.41% CAGR between 2020 and 2025

size to increase by at 3.41% CAGR between 2020 and 2025 2.35% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

62% market growth to originate in APAC during the forecast period

Agrochemicals segment accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2020

Dominant vendors include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corp., and others

Specialty Chemicals Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The specialty chemicals market is driven by the increasing demand for specialty chemicals from the agrochemical industry. The limited availability of arable land is leading to an increase in the focus on raising crop yields to support the rapidly growing world population. In addition, the lack of proper food storage infrastructure and the inefficient distribution of food grains have made it necessary to increase crop yields. As a result, companies are increasingly developing various yield-enhancing agrochemicals. The propelling use of agrochemicals for the improvement of farm yields and the reduction of crop loss during the forecast period will further influence the market positively during the forecast period.

However, the stringent regulations and policies will be a major challenge for the specialty chemicals market during the forecast period. Stringent regulations by the US EPA and the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) on the volatile organic compound (VOC) content of specialty chemicals, such as specialty paints and coatings, adhesives, and sealants, are a significant challenge to the growth of the global specialty chemicals market.

"Although the increasing demand for recycled plastics and the growing shift toward specialty adhesives and sealants will further boost the market growth, commoditization of specialty chemicals might limit the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

Specialty Chemicals Market: Vendor Analysis

The specialty chemicals market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. Vendors are launching new products and engaging in M&As to strengthen their market position during the forecast period.

For instance, In October 2021, BASF SE announced a partnership with WBENC to advance supplier diversity and inclusion and launched a new Chemical Industry Forum. In November 2021, Clariant International Ltd. announced the expansion of its presence and commitment to the region, including Africa, Southeast Asia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Europe, the North Sea, and the Middle East.

Some other companies covered in this specialty chemicals market analysis report:

Albemarle Corp.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Dow Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Huntsman Corp.

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Solvay SA

The specialty chemicals market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast of the specialty chemicals market through 2025?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the specialty chemicals market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of the COVID-19 on the specialty chemicals market growth?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the specialty chemicals market?

Specialty Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 155.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Solvay SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

