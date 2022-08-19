Specialty Chemicals Market to Record a CAGR of 3.41%, Agrochemicals to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segments - Technavio

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Specialty Chemicals Market 2021-2025:Vendor Analysis and Scope

The specialty chemicals market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Solvay SA are some of the major market participants.

The report also covers the following areas:

Specialty Chemicals Market 2021-2025:Segmentation

End-user

Agrochemicals: This segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Agrochemicals are used to improve the quality and yield of crops. They are mainly classified into fertilizers and pesticides. Fertilizers are further segmented into nitrogenous, potassic, phosphatic, and others, whereas the different segments of pesticides include insecticides, herbicides, bio-pesticides, and others.



Lubricant And Oilfield Chemicals



Adhesives And Sealants



Industrial And Institutional Cleaners



Others

Geography

APAC: This region will account for 62% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for specialty chemicals from the agrochemical industry. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. China , Japan , and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the specialty chemicals market in APAC. With the growth of consumer goods production, plastic additive consumption is expected to surge in the region. Large farmlands and good soil fertility, combined with the growing demand for food grains and the ever-rising population, make agriculture one of the largest industries in APAC.

Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Specialty Chemicals Market 2021-2025:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist specialty chemicals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the specialty chemicals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the specialty chemicals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of specialty chemicals market vendors

Specialty Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 155.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Solvay SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

