Specialty Enzymes Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 8.19 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 7.26% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Due to the shift in the trend toward the use of specialized enzymes, also the demand for enzymes in the feed industry has increased as a result of rising meat product consumption, the market for Specialty Enzymes is experiencing rapid growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Specialty Enzymes Market" By Product (Protease, Carbohydrases, Polymerases and Nucleases), By Application (Pharmaceutical Applications, Biotechnology and R&D Applications), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Specialty Enzymes Market size was valued at USD 4.70 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.19 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.26% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=21186

Browse in-depth TOC on "Specialty Enzymes Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Specialty Enzymes Market Overview

Enzymes are natural additions that are included in food products to increase yield productivity, improve quality, and lengthen the goods' shelf lives. Specialty enzymes are proteins that act as biocatalysts in pharmacological and diagnostic activities to promote reactions and generate the desired outcomes. Specialty enzymes are important in the pharmaceutical industry for the formulation and delivery of drugs.

Pharmaceutical medication formulations based on enzymes are used to treat chronic diseases including cancer and AIDS. In the pharmaceutical sector, specialty enzymes are widely employed to create medications that cure several fatal diseases such cardiovascular conditions, cancer, aging-related pain, asthma, hay fever, and lysosomal storage disorders. Diagnostic enzymes are expensive and not widely used since the specialist enzymes required for diagnostics must be extremely pure and in small quantities.

The use of speciality enzymes to lessen dependence on traditional enzymes is the primary factor driving the growth of the global market for specialty enzymes. The demand for enzymes in the feed industry has increased as a result of rising meat and meat product consumption. The market's expansion was also sparked by the surge in demand for biological catalysts that are safe for use in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. The use of specialty enzymes has also improved as a result of improvements in tools for modifying pharmaceutical manufacture and rising quality concerns among consumers.

Other significant aspects that contribute to the growth of the global specialty enzyme market include the increasing use of enzymes as treatments for chronic diseases, rising consumer desire for potent medications, and rising instances of digestive enzyme abnormalities. The growing savings in R&D is another recent trend that will encourage growth in the specialty enzymes market in the upcoming years. However, it is projected that problems maintaining the pH and operating temperature of customized enzymes may impede market expansion.

Threats to market expansion include legal and ethical concerns, as well as a lack of consumer knowledge about the benefits of specialist enzymes, particularly in developing nations. Nevertheless, market participants should expect future prospects due to the rising industrialization rate and the use of cutting-edge technology in the pharmaceutical sector in emerging regions.

Key Developments

On September 2019 , BASF entered into a cooperation agreement with Conagen, a leader in biotechnology research. Conagen has strong R&D capabilities for fermented ingredients. This decision will enable BASF to serve the market with one of the aroma ingredients with the highest demand, natural vanillin.

, BASF entered into a cooperation agreement with Conagen, a leader in biotechnology research. Conagen has strong R&D capabilities for fermented ingredients. This decision will enable BASF to serve the market with one of the aroma ingredients with the highest demand, natural vanillin. In December 2019 , Roche Holding agreed with Codexis to provide enzymes. Codexis will supply EvoT4 DNA ligase to Roche. EvoT4 DNA ligase is a high-performance molecular diagnostic enzyme.

, Roche Holding agreed with Codexis to provide enzymes. Codexis will supply EvoT4 DNA ligase to Roche. EvoT4 DNA ligase is a high-performance molecular diagnostic enzyme. On April 2019 , DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences launched its industry-leading OPTIMASE portfolio. This portfolio contains bio-based enzymes, which will be used for the cleaning of medical instruments. The product range is aimed at high performance and reduction in enzyme stabilizing ingredients while also saving space and cost.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Novozymes, Dupont, DSM, BASF, AB Enzymes, CHR. Hansen, Soufflet Group, Longda Bio-products, Biocatalysts, ORBA, Biovet.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Specialty Enzymes Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Specialty Enzymes Market, By Product

Protease



Carbohydrases



Polymerases and Nucleases



Lipase



Other

Specialty Enzymes Market, By Application

Pharmaceutical Applications



Biotechnology and R&D Application

Specialty Enzymes Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW

Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Enzymes Market By Product (Specialty Enzymes, Industrial Enzymes), By Source (Plant, Microorganism, Animal), By Type (Carbohydrases, Lipases), By Specialty Enzyme- Applications (Diagnostics, Pharmaceuticals), By Industrial Enzyme- Applications (Food And Beverages, Textiles And Leather), By Geography, And Forecast

Feed Enzymes Market By Product Type (Phytase, Carbohydrase), By Form (Liquid, Dry), By Livestock (Ruminants, Poultry), By Source (Microorganism, Plant), By Geography, And Forecast

Food Enzymes Market By Type (Carbohydrase, Lipase, Protease), By Application (Beverages, Bakery Products, Dairy Products), By Geography, And Forecast

Enzyme Inhibitors Sales Market By Product (Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs), Protease Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Aromatase Inhibitors, Kinase Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors, Statins, Others), By Application (Chemotherapy, Antibiotics, Pesticides, Cardiovascular Treatments, Others), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Food Enzyme Companies refining food products' taste globally

Visualize Specialty Enzymes Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research