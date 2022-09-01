Specialty Equipment, the leading manufacturer of drum filling, conveying and palletizing systems enters into a strategic partnership as the sole distributor of Sneyders bottle and jerrycan filing and capping machines in the U.S.

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Equipment, a Houston, TX based manufacturer of drum, pail and IBC/tote filling equipment is pleased to announce they are now the exclusive distributor of Sneyders innovative bottle and jerrycan filling and capping machines in the U.S. market. This strategic partnership complements Specialty Equipment's filling line and brings opportunity to production facilities in the U.S. looking for a higher quality bottle filling machine.

Specialty Equipment Announces Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement with Belgian Company, Sneyders, A Leading Manufacturer of Bottle Filling and Capping Machinery Yves Van Bavel (left), CEO of Sneyders shakes hands with Corey Seiver (right), CEO of Specialty Equipment sealing the deal of their new exclusive U.S. distribution agreement

"We receive a large number of enquiries for small pack filling solutions from our customers for which we did not have the right solution," says Corey Seiver, CEO Specialty Equipment." "We have been looking for a manufacturer/partner offering high quality, technologically advanced filling equipment with attention to operator safety and ease of use, which we found in Sneyders."

"We are confident that Specialty Equipment is the right partner for us to build out our presence in the US," says Yves Van Bavel, CEO Sneyders. "Their long- term presence in the market, their customer support capabilities and their experience with filling equipment combined with our state-of-the art technology will provide customers with new opportunities for the filling and capping projects."

Specialty Equipment will present the Sneyders machines at the Pack Expo show in Chicago in October 2022.

About Specialty Equipment

Since 1969, Specialty Equipment Corporation has been a leading manufacturer of American-made packaging systems. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, it has built its reputation on manufacturing high-end automatic and semi-automatic liquid filling machines and conveyors for industries like; agriculture, chemical, cleaners, coatings, flavors, food, food additives, lubricants, and sealant manufacturers. For more information, visit www.specialtyequipment.com. To view our liquid filling line in action, visit our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/SpecialtyEquip.

About Sneyders

Sneyders, an innovative Belgian manufacturer of filling and capping machines, offers a complete range of in-line filling machines for liquid products in bottles, jars, jerrycans and pails. Products are dosed either by pistons, flow meters or scales. In addition, the company makes also one-head capping machines for the same containers. To learn more, visit our website at www.sneyders.com. To see our filling machines in action, visit our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Rj6a9ElT-ZQ8Fp8YhoL-g.

