Specialty Fertilizers Market size worth $ 64.62 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Specialty Fertilizers Market" By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables), By Form (Liquid, Dry), By Technology (N-stabilizers, Slow-release, Chelated), By Application Method (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Specialty Fertilizers Market size was valued at USD 37.62 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 64.62 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Overview

Specialty fertilizers are defined as fertilizers that are applied in the special condition of soil & plant. Specialty fertilizers are applied for specialized action in plants in order to increase production levels. Specialty fertilizers release essential nutrients. These nutrients are insufficient amounts and are completely absorbed by the plants. It controls the amount of moisture contact. Specialty fertilizers also help to enhance the uptake of nutrients, minimizes possible loss of nutrients, and reduce the toxicity caused due to high ionic concentration.

The trend of the adoption of specialty fertilizers across the global agriculture sector is increasing to improve the quality and production levels of various crops. An increase in the region under precision farming led to the drive the market for specialty fertilizers. The requirement of high-quality crops has helped in market growth. Also, increasing the export of foods and vegetables, the growing trend of consuming foods among people, resulted in an increasing crop plantation area. Therefore, the Specialty Fertilizers Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecasted period. However, specialty fertilizers are expensive therefore might hamper the market up to a certain extent.

Key Developments

In February 2021 , Yara International signed a Letter of Intent with Statkraft, and Aker Horizons, aiming to establish new projects across Europe .

, Yara International signed a Letter of Intent with Statkraft, and Aker Horizons, aiming to establish new projects across . In December 2020 , K+S and REMEX shook hands on their strengths in a joint venture aiming to widen their product portfolio.

, K+S and REMEX shook hands on their strengths in a joint venture aiming to widen their product portfolio. In July 2021 , HCL Tech pens down a five-year strategic partnership with The Mosaic Company, one of the largest fertilizer manufacturers based out of the U.S.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Yara International ASA, Nutrien, Ltd., K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Israel Chemical Ltd., The Mosaic Company, Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile, EuroChem Group, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., OCI Nitrogen, and OCP Group.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Specialty Fertilizers Market On the basis of Crop Type, Form, Technology, Application Method, and Geography.

Specialty Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains



Wheat





Rice





Corn





Others (Barley, Sorghum, And Millets)

Fruits & Vegetables



Citrus Fruits





Root & Tubers





Brassicas





Others (Pome Fruits, Melons, Berries, And Stone Fruits)



Oilseeds & Pulses



Canola





Soybean





Others (Peas, Cotton, And Legumes)



Turf & Ornamentals



Others (Fiber Crops, Plantation Crops, And Forages

Specialty Fertilizers Market, By Form

Liquid



Dry

Specialty Fertilizers Market, By Technology

N-stabilizers



Slow-release



Chelated



Coated & encapsulated

Specialty Fertilizers Market, By Application Method

Soil



Foliar



Fertigation

Specialty Fertilizers Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Afri

& Afri



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research