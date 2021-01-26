NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has scheduled its sole in-person trade show for 2021. Set for September 27-29, it will be known as the Fancy Food Show 2021 and held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City.

The SFA consulted with its members, New York City and State officials, the Javits Center, and health experts, to gauge the safety and viability of moving forward with a live event. After an intensive analysis, the SFA decided upon a modified, late third-quarter Fancy Food Show.

SPECIALTY FOOD ASSOCIATION TO HOLD FANCY FOOD SHOW SEPTEMBER 27-29, 2021

"We are grateful to our members, New York State and City officials, and the Javits Center, for working with us on determining the best course of action during these uncertain times," said Bill Lynch, president of the SFA. "Safely and creatively supporting our members, and the specialty food industry overall, remains our number one priority."

Due to pandemic restrictions in place since March 2020, both the 2020 Summer Fancy Food Show (NY) and 2021 Winter Fancy Food Show (SF) were canceled. In the absence of its traditional in-person trade shows, and to promote the continued growth of the $158.4 billion specialty food industry, the SFA produced its 47th sofiTM Awards; produced two Specialty Food LIVE!TM digital marketplace events and three Virtual Tasting Experience events; held 37 webinars designed to assist SFA members and the industry with business continuity during the pandemic, along with 21 webinars on a broad range of educational topics; and launched Infinite Aisle, a new transactional marketplace connecting SFA maker members with distributors and retail buyers.

The Fancy Food Show is a trade-only show. For information about SFA membership and exhibiting, go to specialtyfood.com.

About the Specialty Food Association

Founded in 1952 in New York City, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading trade association for the $158.4 billion specialty food industry. Representing makers, importers, entrepreneurs, retailers, distributors, and others in the trade, the SFA aims to champion, nurture and connect its members to deliver traditional and innovative new products to consumers that expand consumption of specialty foods. With more than 3,700 member companies, the Association helps its members through providing information, research, networking, business-building and education opportunities, and recognition programs that celebrate the industry. The SFA is known for hosting the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows, Specialty Food LIVE!TM, Virtual Tasting Experience sessions, and presents the sofiTM Awards honoring excellence in specialty food.

