Specialty Food Ingredients Market worth $196.2 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Type (Acidulant, Colors, Flavors, Enzymes, Emulsifiers, F&B Starter Culture, Preservatives, Functional Food Ingredients, Specialty Starches, Sugar Substitutes), Distribution Channel - Global Forecasts to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Specialty Food Ingredients Market is estimated to be valued at USD 148.2 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 196.2 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Specialty food ingredients constitute distinct functional food ingredients, sugar substitutes, flavors, specialty starches, acidulants, food preservatives, food emulsifiers, colors, food & beverage enzymes, and F&B starter culture. They help improve the texture, increase shelf life, and preserve product properties and increase the nutrition value and appeal of the product. They also find applications in food products such as jams, jellies, bakery premixes, dairy products, meat & dairy substitutes, pharmaceutical products, and products for personal & cosmetic uses. The demand for high-quality food products has driven the application of specialty food ingredients in food systems. Manufacturers are demanding specialty food ingredients with a variety of food products in the market scenario.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=252775011

Acidulants are additives added to food products to enhance the taste.

Acidulants are widely used in beverages made with fruit flavors, such as fruit-flavored carbonated water drinks. The development of the food & beverage industry has led to a substantial increase in demand for processed foods. These processed food products require acidulants as flavor enhancers and acidity regulators. Beverage acidulants find application in soft drinks, dairy products, and energy drinks. The rise in the popularity of energy drinks is likely to add impetus to the global beverage acidulants market. For this study, the acidulants market, on the basis of application, has been further segmented into beverages and food products, including sauces; dressings & condiments; processed food; meat, poultry, and seafood; bakery & confectionery; and other products.

Natural colors that include pigments and are derived from natural sources are exempted from certification.

Natural colors are in demand for their health benefits along with imparting color. The increasing demand for natural food colors by consumers in different regions has led the manufacturers to use natural food colors as a substitute for synthetic colors. The demand for natural food colors over synthetic food colors is increasing due to the growing consumer awareness of consumers about clean-label products, health hazards associated with synthetic colors, and the health benefits achieved by using natural food colors. Natural food colors are gaining market attention due to their natural origin appealing to consumers who view them as a "safe to use" product. Natural colors reduce the risk of allergies and intolerance among consumers. Such factors are increasing demand for natural colors in food & beverage applications.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Specialty Food Ingredients Market"

239 – Tables

62 – Figures

368 – Pages

The encapsulation technique used for food flavor to provide taste and color to the food & beverages have become popular.

The introduction of various novel flavors has led to increased popularity of food flavors in various applications. The fortification of food & beverages in accordance with the demand from consumers has also led to an increase in the consumption of advanced flavors. In addition, the increase in the vegan population has led to an increased market availability for vegan flavors. With the upcoming new technologies, innovative applications are being offered in the market. The microencapsulation process provides an entirely new flavor and color to food and beverage options. This also provides new growth potential to the manufacturers in the flavors market.

The growing demand for clean-label and natural ingredients is likely to drive the use of enzymes in food application

The US holds the largest market for enzymes in North America. This is attributed to the growing demand from food manufacturers to preserve the freshness, appearance, texture, taste, and safety of processed and packaged foods. The growing demand for processed foods, owing to food retail chains and convenience, will aid in increasing demand for enzyme applications in the region. Consumers in the region are leaning towards healthy food & ingredients in food products, owing to the increasing instances of obesity and diabetes in North American countries, such as the US, which is expected to induce the consumers to focus on enzyme-rich foods.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=252775011

Key Players:

The key players in this market include Cargill Incorporated (US), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Ingredion (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), DSM (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Sensient technology corporation (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Givaudan (Switzerland).

Related Reports:

Functional Food Ingredients Market by Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Carotenoids, and Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates), Source, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/functional-food-ingredients-market-9242020.html

Protein Ingredients Market by Source (Animal and Plant), Form (Dry and Liquid), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics & Personal Care), and Region (NA, EU, APAC, SA, RoW) - (2020 - 2025)

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/protein-ingredients-market-%20114688236.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/speciality-food-ingredients-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/speciality-food-ingredients.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets