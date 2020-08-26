Specialty Food Producer, Lark Fine Foods, Wins 2020 Gold and Silver sofi™ Awards in Two Categories

ESSEX, Mass., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning specialty food producer, Lark Fine Foods, is pleased to announce the receipt of top honors in two categories from the 47th ANNUAL SPECIALTY FOODS AWARDS COMPETITION (sofiTM) sponsored by the SPECIALTY FOOD ASSOCIATION (SFA). With more than 1800 entries, the magnitude of winning such recognition is a true testament to the quality of Lark's premium cookies and crackers.

In the category of Crackers & Crispbreads, Lark's TUSCAN PIZZETTA SAVORY BISCUIT received the first-place award of sofiTM Gold. The Tuscan Pizzetta is one of three unique sweet and savory crackers to join Lark's award-winning Olive Scourtin, creating a new SAVORY BISCUIT product line. Additionally, Lark's seasonal RUSSIAN TEA CAKE, a nutty, buttery cookie rolled in confectioners' sugar, won sofiTM Silver in the category of Cookies and Snack Bars.

"We're honored to receive these prestigious awards," stated Brooke Carroll, Lark CEO. "To have the Tuscan Pizzetta so enthusiastically embraced by the marketplace since its 2019 debut, and now awarded sofiTM Gold is very gratifying. It's exciting to have winners in two categories for the first time. The Russian Tea Cake has always been a favorite, and our new Tuscan Pizzetta is proving to be equally beloved. We are grateful to the SFA for recognizing the premium quality of our hand- crafted cookies and savory biscuits."

Lark Fine Foods has received eight prior sofiTM Awards from the Specialty Food Association over the past 10 years. Lark's deliciously different selection of award-winning butter shortbread cookies and biscuits are part of the Cookies for Grown-Ups® family of products. To learn more, please visit https://www.specialtyfood.com/awards/sofi/winners/

About Lark Fine Foods

Lark® Fine Foods is a 100% women-owned and operated specialty foods company located 30 miles north of Boston in historic Essex, Massachusetts. Since 2008, Lark has offered a distinctive line of baked goods and elevated gift box arrangements inspired by "grown-up" consumers with sophisticated tastes – where every bite excites the senses with innovative flavor combinations that are sometimes unexpected, but always delicious!

Using only premium, natural ingredients, Lark's team of talented bakers are committed to making the most innovative, upscale, specialty food items available for today's consumer. Aromatic herbs, savory spices, and hand-crafted confections are just a few of the distinctive ingredients featured in these DELICIOUSLY DIFFERENT treats.

Dedication to quality is uncompromising and goes beyond ingredient selection. A hands-on approach extends to all aspects of our business. With great care, all Lark products are baked, packed and shipped daily from their dedicated boutique baking facility. For more information visit: https://larkfinefoods.com/

About the Specialty Food Association

Hailed as the highest honor in the specialty food space, the sofiTM Award has been honoring creativity and great taste in the industry since 1952. This not-for-profit trade association provides its 3,500+ worldwide members with tools, knowledge and connections to help champion and nurture their companies in a dynamic and evolving marketplace. The Association (formerly the National Association for the Specialty Food Trade, Inc.) owns and produces the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows and sponsors the sofiTM Awards honoring excellence in specialty food. For more information, please visit: https://www.specialtyfood.com

SOURCE Lark Fine Foods