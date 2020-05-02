Specialty Graphics Hires 1DA for Their BigCommerce Migration Services

PHILADELPHIA, May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Graphics is a signage and graphic business that has been working in the industry for over two decades. As the eCommerce side of their business has continued to grow, they needed an eCommerce platform that could handle a more robust suite of features. They have chosen to move from their custom-built site to a site hosted on the BigCommerce platform. To make sure the change goes smoothly, they've hired 1DigitalⓇ Agency for their industry-leading BigCommerce migration services .

There are many reasons a business might migrate platforms, but this process is usually the result of an eCommerce business expanding beyond the limits of its current platform's capabilities. Every business has different needs, and it can be difficult to find the perfect foundation to really build an eCommerce business. Moving to a platform like BigCommerce gives enterprise businesses the foundation they need to expand while also providing easy access to secure applications and features to facilitate that expansion.

Despite the obvious benefits for a growing business, moving an eCommerce store can be difficult. Every business is different and every migration comes with its own unique set of challenges. Maintaining domain authority requires the creation of redirects along with the migration of important information including product categories, reviews, customer lists, and more. 1DigitalⓇ will also be offering search console support to ensure that any small issues that occur as a result of the migration will be resolved quickly so Specialty Graphics can continue supporting their customers without issue.

In addition to all of these BigCommerce migration services, 1DigitalⓇ was also hired to complete custom work for Specialty Graphics' new BigCommerce store. These additional services include custom product page features such as custom color options and bulk pricing to make their site more business-to-business friendly. There will also be some custom application integrations so the site will be able to work seamlessly with the tools that the team at Specialty Graphics are already working with.

1DigitalⓇ Agency is a Philadelphia-based eCommerce agency offering design, development, marketing, and support services to eCommerce businesses. The 1DigitalⓇ team has worked with businesses on every major eCommerce platform and they are an Elite BigCommerce Partner. After having performed dozens of migrations for businesses looking to move their stores to BigCommerce, 1DigitalⓇhas gained a reputation for providing world-class BigCommerce support.

If your business is considering migrating to BigCommerce and you need someone to offer BigCommerce migration services, 1DigitalⓇAgency is the perfect choice to manage your migration. When you hire 1Digital, you are gaining the collective experience of the entire team to help your business grow and meet your eCommerce goals. Feel free to call 215-809-1567, visit their website at www.1DigitalAgency.com, or send an email to [email protected] to learn more information about 1Digital's services.

