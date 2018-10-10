Specialty Grocer The Fresh Market Issues Voluntary Recall Of Smokey Mozzarella Pasta Salad Sold In Deli Department

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty grocer The Fresh Market is issuing a voluntary recall of Smokey Mozzarella Pasta Salad sold in the deli department due to an ingredient in the salad, roasted red peppers, that may be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes or Salmonella. The product is sold from the full-service deli case and packaged in the deli self-service case, available in all The Fresh Market locations. The potential for contamination was discovered when The Fresh Market was notified by its supplier that the roasted red peppers used in the Smokey Mozzarella Pasta Salad may be contaminated.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The Fresh Market has removed this item from their stores until further notice. Guests who have purchased this product should not consume it. Customers are being asked to discard this item or return it to any The Fresh Market location for a full refund. The Fresh Market Guest Relations Department is available to answer any further questions at 866-817-4367 between Monday – Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm EST.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Since 1982, The Fresh Market, Inc. has helped guests make every day eating extraordinary with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood, to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, this specialty grocery retailer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 161 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

