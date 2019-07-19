Specialty Grocer The Fresh Market Issues Voluntary Recall Of Thai Lobster Salad Sold In The Seafood Department Due To Possible Contamination Of Listeria Monocytogenes

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty grocer The Fresh Market has been alerted by its supplier, Elevation Foods, of a voluntary recall on its Thai Lobster Salad sold by the pound in the self-serve seafood salad bar and pre-packaged in the seafood display case as House of Thaller Thai Lobster Salad due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. The product is sold in all The Fresh Market locations and no illnesses have been reported.

The Fresh Market has removed this item from their stores until further notice. Guests who have purchased this product between June 21, 2019 and July 19, 2019 should not consume it and should discard this item or return it to any The Fresh Market location for a full refund. The Fresh Market Guest Relations Department is available to answer any further questions at 866-817-4367 between Monday – Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm EST.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Since 1982, The Fresh Market, Inc. has helped guests make every day eating extraordinary with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood, to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, this specialty grocery retailer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 161 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

