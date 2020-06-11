Specialty Hospital of Central Jersey shows high recovery success during the COVID-19 pandemic

LAKEWOOD, N.J., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the height of the pandemic, one small NJ hospital, Long-Term Acute Care Specialty Hospital of Central Jersey, accepted critical COVID-19 patients from hospitals in 4 states and reports High COVID-19 recovery success!

When coronavirus hit NJ the hardest, the Long-Term Acute Care (LTAC) Specialty Hospital of Central Jersey in Lakewood, New Jersey, hit back harder. The hospital has an excellent reputation for their respiratory program, caring for patients with respiratory failure or mechanical ventilation. The hospital is known for successfully weaning respiratory patients from ventilator dependence, allowing them to achieve their highest functioning level. Chief medical officer, Howard Lebowitz comments, "We were in the eye of the COVID-19 storm in NJ, when we began to receive patient transfer requests from numerous hospitals. Our team here quickly adjusted to the volume of COVID-19 patients from our state of New Jersey, as well as New York (NYC and Long Island), Pennsylvania (Philadelphia), and Connecticut." Many patients arrived in critical condition, on ventilator support. With our exceptional care, the average patient was weaned off the ventilator and successfully returned home within 20 days of their stay.

We have thankfully been enjoying the daily celebrations of sending our COVID-19 patients' home! Among many success stories, one is of a young father whose baby was born while he was on the ventilator recovering from COVID-19. It was a glorious day at the hospital when he was able to meet his infant daughter for the first time, as he walked out of the hospital. The age range of COVID-19 patients treated at LTAC Specialty Hospital of Central Jersey, is from 41 to 93.

Specialty Hospital of Central Jersey is located within the campus of Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus. Specialty Hospital of Central Jersey is a small, integrated "hospital-within-a-hospital" with the sole focus of caring for medically complex patients directly discharged from critical care or the ICU.

Specialty Hospital of Central Jersey is an independent entity, offering the benefits of a more individualized hospital setting, combined with such life-support services as ventilator weaning, complex wound care, parenteral nutrition, respiratory and cardiac monitoring, and dialysis. LTAC Specialty Hospital of Central Jersey is an affiliate of AcuteCare Health System. Located at 600 River Avenue, 4 & 5 West, Lakewood, NJ 08701 visit our website for a virtual tour at: www.specialtyhospitalcj.com or call: 877.573.LTAC (5822) – Toll Free for more information.

