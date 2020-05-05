Specialty Oleochemicals Market Size Worth $36.2 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global specialty oleochemicals market size is projected to reach USD 36.2 billion by 2027, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 7.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The fluctuating petrochemical price is one of the major factors driving the shift in the trend toward sustainable chemicals.

Key suggestions from the report:

In 2019, Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region in the specialty oleochemicals industry across the globe

In 2019, specialty esters emerged as the prominent product segment with a market share of over 30.0%, in terms of value

In countries including India and China , the specialty oleochemicals market is likely to witness a remarkable growth owing to growth of the personal care and cosmetics sector

Preference for bio-based ingredients over petrochemicals is observed to be high in the regions such as North America and Europe owing to stringent regulations

The industry is competitive in nature, with the presence of major players such as Emery Oleochemicals; Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.; KLK Oleo; Oleon NV; and Wilmar International Ltd.

Read 76 page research report with ToC on "Specialty Oleochemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Specialty Esters, Fatty Acid Methyl Ester, Glycerol Ester, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecast, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/specialty-oleochemicals-market

The consumption of specialty oleochemicals is expected to rise significantly in the coming years as a consequence of increasing demand for food, pharmaceutical, and personal care products. The demand for personal care products has witnessed growth due to an increase in disposable income, product innovation, and high market penetration in the last few years.

The growing need for biodegradable products, along with the implementation of stringent regulations on the use of petrochemicals, is anticipated to affect the market positively over the forecast period. The volatility of essential oil prices and increasing concerns regarding food security in many developing nations have raised the threat of using vegetable oil for industrial purposes.

In the past few years, the industry has witnessed various changes in manufacturing technologies and product offerings. For instance, KLK Oleo offers palmfonate, which is used as a cleaning ingredient in laundry detergents. Palmfonate is made from renewable natural resources and provides superior detergency, excellent biodegradability, and enhanced calcium hardness tolerance during the washing process.

The industry is highly competitive in nature, owing to the presence of a large number of industry participants. However, the market for specialty oleochemicals is still in its growing phase. Increasing product awareness to broaden the market prospects is expected to be one of the major trends among industry participants.

Grand View Research has segmented the global specialty oleochemicals market based on product, application, and region:

Specialty Oleochemicals Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Specialty Esters



Fatty Acid Methyl Esters



Glycerol Esters



Alkoxylates



Fatty Amines



Others

Specialty Oleochemicals Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Personal Care & Cosmetics



Consumer Goods



Food Processing



Textiles



Paints & Inks



Industrial



Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals



Polymer & Plastics Additives



Others

Specialty Oleochemicals Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico .

.

Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Netherlands





Russia





Switzerland





Poland





Sweden



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Malaysia





Singapore





Indonesia





Taiwan





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa

Find more research reports on Renewable Chemicals Industry, by Grand View Research:

Hydrocolloids Market – The global hydrocolloids market size was estimated at USD 8.77 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2025.

The global hydrocolloids market size was estimated at in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2025. Isosorbide Market – The global isosorbide market size was estimated at USD 396.4 million in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

The global isosorbide market size was estimated at in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. Oleochemicals Market – The global oleochemicals market size was valued at USD 19.10 billion in 2018. Growing biodegradable products demand in various consumer applications such as personal care, detergents, food & beverages, and petrochemicals.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.