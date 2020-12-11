Specialty Pharmacy Applauds Supreme Court Decision to Allow States to Regulate PBM Practices

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) applauds the 8-0 decision by the Supreme Court to restore Arkansas' right to govern the amount that Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) reimburse pharmacies, in Rutledge v. the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA). This decision will give states more flexibility to oversee PBM reimbursement practices to ensure patient access and affordability and protect market competition.

Since 2012, NASP members have reported a dramatic decrease in prescription reimbursement and an increase in claw-back fees such as Direct and Indirect Remuneration (DIR) by many PBMs.

"NASP is pleased with the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling and believes this decision will protect states' rights to oversee and control abusive practices. Reimbursements from PBMs that are below a specialty pharmacy's cost threaten patient care and medication access. Specialty pharmacies provide critical care and services for patients living with cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, HIV/AIDS, and other chronic and complex diseases. Today's decision is a key step in providing the oversight needed to ensure patients have access to the quality care that specialty pharmacies provide," said Sheila M. Arquette, RPh, NASP President & CEO."

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. NASP members include the nation's leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors, healthcare providers, and practicing pharmacists. With over 130 corporate members and approximately 1,800 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

