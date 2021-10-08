Specialty Pharmacy Nursing Network (SPNN) Welcomes Cheryl Allen, New EVP Business Development

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Pharmacy Nursing Network, Inc (SPNN), a national provider of specialty home infusion nursing services is pleased to announce that Cheryl Allen, BS Pharm, MBA has joined the company as EVP Business Development. Before joining SPNN, Cheryl was EVP Business Development and Industry Relations at Asembia and Principal Consultant with Blue Fin Group. Prior to Blue Fin, Cheryl was VP of Business Development and Industry Relations at Diplomat Pharmacy and held roles at Sanovia and Priority Healthcare.

Cheryl Allen, New EVP Business Development

According to Cherylann Gregory, CEO of SPNN, the decision to bring Allen onboard was an easy one, particularly in light of her two decades of experience in specialty pharmacy and developing effective programs to support specialty drug manufacturers and their patients.

"We are so excited to have Cheryl join our team. Her ability to create patient-centric solutions on behalf of our stakeholders is just one of the many advantages she brings to the table," Gregory explained. "From our perspective, she's the right person to enhance our current business strategies and lead our company in effectively delivering value to our manufacturer, pharmacy and service partners, and the patients whom we serve on these complex drug therapies." Cheryl Allen added "I am pleased to be joining the SPNN team, the premier nursing services company for patients on drug therapies for rare and orphan diseases, and am looking forward to helping broaden their impact in the specialty market through partnerships with manufacturers, pharmacies, and service providers for these patients."

ABOUT SPNN

Specialty Pharmacy Nursing Network, Inc. is a nationwide nursing network that focuses on the therapy management of patients with rare, chronic disorders. Our professional staff consists of CRNI®, OCN®, IgCN®, PICC and IV-certified nurses who administer specialty pharmacy therapies to patients in the comfort of their home, physician offices, and ambulatory infusion centers (AIC). For more information on SPNN, please visit www.spnninc.com.

ABOUT HEALTHEDGE

Founded in 2005, HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC, is an operating-oriented private equity firm that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

Media Contact:

Gina VonEye

813-309-4192

[email protected]

SOURCE Specialty Pharmacy Nursing Network

Related Links

http://www.spnninc.com

