Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals: Worldwide Market Insights and Outlook 2019-2024

The specialty water treatment chemicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2024.



Water treatment chemicals are playing an important role in providing clean water globally. With the advancement in boiler water treatment chemicals and other related chemicals, water from the sea, polluted rivers, and wastewater effluents can be treated in order to provide safe drinking water to the growing population.



Stringent government policies on usage of water with low TSS (total suspended solids) is accelerating the demand for water treatment chemicals. Rising population across the globe is leading to an increased demand for potable water which is boosting the water treatment chemicals market growth.



The burgeoning use of water treatment chemicals across end-user industries such as oil and gas, energy power, chemicals, and others is one of the key driving factors augmenting the specialty water treatment chemicals market growth. The market is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period on account of growing mergers and acquisition done by key players so as to expand their base in developing countries so as to enhance their wastewater treatment capabilities.



The major players profiled in the specialty water treatment chemicals market include Akzo Nobel N.V., Albermarle Corporation, BASF SE, Chembond Chemicals Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, ECOLAB INC., Kemira Oyj, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., LANXESS, Solenis, Solvay, Accepta Water Treatment, SUEZ, BWA WATER ADDITIVES, and Buckman among others.



Drivers

Burgeoning usage of water chemicals across end-user industries

Rising investments in wastewater treatment plants.

Restraints

Development of an alternative to chemical water treatment

Industry Updates

In February 2019 , Kurita Water Industries Ltd. Acquired U.S Water Services, Inc. so as to strengthen its position business in North America .

, Kurita Water Industries Ltd. Acquired U.S Water Services, Inc. so as to strengthen its position business in . In January 2019 , Kemira and Valmet collaborated in the water and sludge treatment customer applications in order to enhance the water treatment processes in Europe .

