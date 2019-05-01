Specialty Yeast Market Worth $4.0 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Specialty Yeast Market by Type (Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan, and Other Yeast Derivatives), Species (Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, Pichia Pastoris, Kluyveromyces), Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Specialty Yeast Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach about USD 4.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The growth of this market is due to the rising demand for bakery products and a positive trend in the consumption of alcoholic beverages. Emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil offer several opportunities for market expansion.

The yeast extracts segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2019

Based on type, the specialty yeast market is segmented into yeast extracts; yeast autolysates; yeast beta- glucans; and other yeast derivatives, which include yeast flavor enhancers, yeast saccharides, and yeast pigments. Because of the high demand for natural food additives, the yeast extracts segment is projected to hold the largest market share in terms of value. Yeast extracts are prepared from baker's yeast or brewer's yeast. They are used mainly as natural aromatic ingredients for savory food products such as soups, sauces, meat preparations, and savory mixes.

The Saccharomyces cerevisiae segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the specialty yeast market in 2019

By species, the specialty yeast market is segmented into Saccharomyces cerevisiae; Pichia pastoris; Kluyveromyces; and others, which include Torulaspora delbrueckii, Metschnikowia fructicola, and Candida queretana. Saccharomyces cerevisiae has high fermentation efficiency, rapid growth rate, effectivity in the usage of sugar, the ability for the production of ethanol, tolerance to high ethanol concentrations, and ensured cell activity in acidic environments. Due to these characteristics, Saccharomyces cerevisiae finds application in the food & beverage (distilled spirits & beer) industry. Hence, it is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the specialty yeast market in 2019.

The food segment, by application, is estimated to account for the largest market share in the specialty yeast market in 2019

By application, the specialty yeast market is segmented into food; beverages; feed, and others, which include healthcare, bioethanol, biotechnology, cosmetics, and personal care products. The food industry makes use of specialty yeasts to improve the organoleptic properties of the food. Hence, the food segment accounted for the largest market share in the specialty yeast market.

Increasing R&D activities for creating yeast alternatives to replace specialty yeasts in the fermentation industry

Due to the increasing demand for specialty yeasts from several application industries, the need or producing new alternatives to specialty yeasts has arisen. Several companies are investing in developing new alternatives to yeast extracts sourced from plants, which are cost-effective as compared to specialty yeasts. This can cause a disruption in the specialty yeast market.

The European region is projected to dominate the specialty yeast market during the forecast period

In 2019, the European region is projected to lead the global specialty yeast market. Factors such as the increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages and growth in consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with natural and clean-label products are driving the market growth in the European region. The specialty yeast market in this region has grown rapidly as a spillover effect of the growing food processing industry and stringent regulations on synthetic ingredients used in the products, paving the way for natural ingredients such as yeast derivatives.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the specialty yeast market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Associated British Foods (UK), Archer Daniels Midland (US), Lallemand (Canada), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands), Kerry (Ireland), Lesaffre (France), Angel Yeast (China), Biorigin (Brazil), Beldem (Belgium), Kemin Industries (US), Leiber (Germany), Synergy Flavors (UK), Nutreco N.V (Netherlands), and Levex (Turkey).

