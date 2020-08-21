Specifio Receives Patent on Emulation Technology Deployed via Draft Builders

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The patent document automation company Specifio today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued the company its fifth patent, which covers aspects of its patent emulation technology.

Specifio's newly issued patent is U.S. Pat. No. 10,747,953 and is entitled "Systems And Methods For Automatically Creating A Patent Application Based On A Claim Set Such That The Patent Application Follows A Document Plan Inferred From An Example Document." This is the first to issue in this patent family with the next application set to publish in October.

"Specifio's patent emulation technology allows robust application template creation that matches a law firm's prior work for a specific patent owner," explains Kevin Knight , PhD, Specifio's Chief Scientist. "This is just the latest example of Specifio's multi-faceted commitment to transforming patent practice through document automation."

The initial deployment of this technology is through Draft Builders ' fully US-based, high-end patent outsourcing platform and is used to help Draft Builders maintain work product consistency for its law firm customers. "Instead of driving efficiency by seeking the lowest-cost labor, Draft Builders' strategy is to marry elite US patent talent with the latest document automation technologies," says Ian Schick , PhD, Esq, who leads both companies. "Draft Builders leverages technology from Specifio and other leading patent practice innovators including Juris Futura for office action responses and Techson IP for patent search."

Draft Builders' unique Expert+AI approach is a potent, pay-as-you-go option for law firms to maintain their quality of service while handling surges in work orders and scaling practices without additional hiring. With Draft Builders handling practitioner vetting and workflow management, law firms save on that overhead and are able to focus more on their strategic counseling and the high-value added activities that distinguish them from their competition.

About Specifio

Specifio is a leader in patent automation technologies. Specifio provides a fully-automated service to registered practitioners for generating first-draft, software-related patent applications. In addition, Specifio provides an automatic patent proofreader, BluePencil, and develops custom tools for partnering entities.

About Draft Builders

Draft Builders bridges busy law firm patent practices with a network of vetted US-based registered patent practitioners. Workflow, conflicts safeguards, and quality assurance are managed by Draft Builders, while the latest technologies in patent automation maximize the added value of network practitioners.

