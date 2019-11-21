Speck and Mossy Oak Announce Exclusive Phone Case Collaboration

"For over 30 years, Mossy Oak has been dedicated to our mission of helping people live their best life outdoors," said Chris Paradise, Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer of Mossy Oak. "Partnering with Speck gives our customers the patterns they love on a phone case that they can trust to meet the needs of their outdoors lifestyle."

For those who enjoy spending time in the outdoors, gear that offers quality protection against different elements is key. Presidio Inked Mossy Oak is made with IMPACTIUM, the protective material on the inside perimeter of the case that compresses on impact to absorb and disperse shock. Speck cases are thoroughly tested for durability through independently lab-tested for multiple real-life situations, including extreme drops and temperatures, chemicals, antenna interference, cracks and abrasions, device bending, and more.

Not only does the case protect the phone but it also helps safeguard consumers with the integration of Microban antimicrobial product protection. Microban has been setting the standard for antimicrobial technologies for 35 years, working with leading brands around the world and inspiring consumers to worry less and live more. With Microban integrated into the cases, Speck users have lifetime product protection against stain and odor-causing bacteria. It gives consumers peace of mind that their phone case is cleaner beyond what is visible to the naked eye by targeting the invisible microbes that contaminate surfaces.

"We're excited to collaborate with a heritage brand like Mossy Oak and bring their popular camouflage prints to life on our Presidio Inked platform," said Rachele Gillmar, VP of Marketing at Speck Products. "At Speck, quality protection is our commitment, so whether you're hunting, fishing or just enjoying the outdoors, you can trust Speck to keep your device safe."

Presidio Inked Mossy Oak cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are available now starting at $49.95 at SpeckProducts.com. Cases are also available for iPhone XS/X, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8/7/6s/6 and iPhone 8 Plus/7 Plus/6s Plus and 6 Plus.

About Speck

Speck creates award-winning cases designed to make an impact—and take one. Since 2001, we've been making distinctive products for the world's top smartphones, tablets and laptops. We deliver a balance of artful design and drop-tested protection, for a difference you can see and feel. Our roots are in the heart of Silicon Valley, at the intersection of design and technology, inspiring us to craft masterfully-engineered products. We believe that excellence is in the details, so our cases go beyond superior protection with beautiful design, sleek lines, and purposeful features. We create cases that enable you to go more places and enjoy more from your mobile devices. Get to know us at speckproducts.com.

SOURCE Speck

Related Links

https://www.speckproducts.com

