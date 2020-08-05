Speck Announces Line of Protective, Antimicrobial Cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra

To show off the beauty of the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra without compromising protection, Presidio Perfect-Clear provides brilliant clarity and 13-foot drop protection. An innovative crystal clear coating is guaranteed to resist yellowing and discoloration over time.

All Speck cases for the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra integrate Microban® product protection. Microban International is the global leader in antimicrobial technology. Microban provides Speck users product protection against stain and odor-causing bacteria on case surfaces. Consumers have peace of mind that their phone case is cleaner beyond what is visible to the naked eye by targeting the invisible microbes that contaminate surfaces. Working continuously, Microban technology has been proven effective against a broad spectrum of bacteria to fight growth 24/7.

Speck's complete line of cases for the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra includes:

Presidio2 Pro ($44.95) -- Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology for SA-1064 provides 13-foot drop protection.

-- Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology for SA-1064 provides 13-foot drop protection. Presidio2 Grip ($44.95) -- No-slip grips that last longer and provide even more grip for texting and photography.

-- No-slip grips that last longer and provide even more grip for texting and photography. Presidio Perfect-Clear ($39.95) -- Prevents discoloration and anti-yellowing to keep the case looking perfectly clear.

Speck cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra are available now on www.speckproducts.com .

About Speck

Speck creates award-winning cases designed to make an impact—and take one. Since 2001, we've been making distinctive products for the world's top smartphones, tablets, and laptops. We deliver a balance of artful design and drop-tested protection, for a difference you can see and feel. Our roots are in the heart of Silicon Valley, at the intersection of design and technology, inspiring us to craft masterfully engineered products. We believe that excellence is in the details, so our cases go beyond superior protection with beautiful design, sleek lines, and purposeful features. We create cases that enable you to go more places and enjoy more from your mobile devices. Get to know us at speckproducts.com.

SOURCE Speck Products

Related Links

http://www.speckproducts.com

