Speck Announces Line of Protective Phone Cases for Samsung Galaxy S10 Line

Presidio Stay Clear is a protective, clear case that defends against discoloration over time and shows off the beauty of the device. The dual-layer clear case features a newly developed coating that provides a superior level of protection against yellowing and discoloration. It not only resists discoloration from the sun's UV rays, but also oils that are in makeup, lotions and substances that cases often come into contact with. The inner layer of each Presidio Stay Clear case is made of IMPACTIUM Clear, a proprietary shock-absorbing material that helps protect against drops of up to 8 feet. Also available for the new devices is Presidio Clear + Glitter, with embedded glitter crystals and drop protection up to 8 feet.

With Presidio Pro, Speck sets a new standard in all-around device protection, incorporating an anti-microbial treatment to protect the case from bacteria. Presidio Pro also features up to 10 foot drop protection and raised-bezel screen protection that gives your phone screen extra protection from scratching and shattering if it falls and lands face-down. The scratch-resistant, soft-touch exterior keeps the case looking newer, longer. This dual-layer case has ridges of Speck's proprietary IMPACTIUM rubber on the inside perimeter that compress on impact to absorb and disperse shock.

Also available is Speck's iconic Presidio Grip. This slim one-piece case provides two layers of premium protection against drops and scratches, with raised, angled ridges that provide a secure, no-slip grip. The case is engineered to withstand drops of up to 10 feet, with a raised bezel that helps protect the phone from scratching and shattering if it falls face-down.

The full Speck lineup for the Samsung Galaxy S10 line includes:

Presidio Stay Clear ( $39.95 - $44.95 ) -- Features a new, innovative coating that resists UV-yellowing and discoloration caused by lotions and other oils.

- ) -- Features a new, innovative coating that resists UV-yellowing and discoloration caused by lotions and other oils. Presidio Pro ( $39.95 - $44.95 ) -- Protective, slim case with anti-microbial protection tested to withstands drops of up to 10 feet.

- ) -- Protective, slim case with anti-microbial protection tested to withstands drops of up to 10 feet. Presidio V-Grip ( $39.95 - $44.95 ) -- Protective case with a clear back to show off the device, surrounded by a grippy bumper for a secure hold.

- ) -- Protective case with a clear back to show off the device, surrounded by a grippy bumper for a secure hold. Presidio Grip ( $39.95 - $44.95 ) -- Speck's iconic angled grip geometry offers a tactile hold perfect for any device.

- ) -- Speck's iconic angled grip geometry offers a tactile hold perfect for any device. Presidio Grip + Glitter ( $44.95 - $49.95 ) -- No-slip grip with glitter crystals embedded into the case's polycarbonate shell.

- ) -- No-slip grip with glitter crystals embedded into the case's polycarbonate shell. Presidio Clear + Glitter ( $44.95 - $49.95 ) -- Glitter crystals embedded in the case add sparkle that won't flake off.

Speck cases for Samsung's Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e are available now on www.speckproducts.com, and at Speck's UK, France, Germany and European sites.

About Speck

Speck creates award-winning cases designed to make an impact—and take one. Since 2001, we've been making distinctive products for the world's top smartphones, tablets, laptops, and watches. We deliver a balance of artful design and drop-tested protection, for a difference you can see and feel. Our roots are in the heart of Silicon Valley, at the intersection of design and technology, inspiring us to craft masterfully-engineered products. We believe that excellence is in the details, so our cases go beyond superior protection with beautiful design, sleek lines, and purposeful features. We create cases that enable you to go more places and enjoy more from your mobile devices. Get to know us at speckproducts.com.

