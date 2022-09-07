Speck Announces New Line of iPhone 14 Cases Available Now

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Speck announced feature-packed slim protective cases for the new iPhone 14 lineup , now in stock at SpeckProducts.com and select retailers. The assortment includes premium Presidio® cases featuring 13-foot drop protection, CandyShell® Pro, an upgraded version of Speck's classic two-layer hardshell, softlined cases, and GemShell® with dual-layer perimeter protection designed to showcase the iPhone.

Speck cases for the iPhone 14 lineup

The entire assortment of Presidio cases are available in both standard and Built for MagSafe® versions. The Built for MagSafe cases bond 38 magnets into a CNC-machined cavity to ensure precise magnetic force. Speck goes to this extreme to ensure that all of its Built for MagSafe cases work perfectly with all Apple MagSafe mounts and accessories. All Speck cases are precision engineered to fit each new iPhone and include ultra-responsive buttons for smooth control. Presidio and CandyShell Pro cases also feature raised rear camera rings and front bezels to provide protection to the front screen and rear camera lenses.

Speck also announced Presidio Perfect-Clear Impact Geometry - Built for MagSafe, featuring a crystal-clear back with either black, blue, pink or purple perimeter rims that are color coordinated with the MagSafe magnets. This unique detail provides iPhone aficionados a new way to coordinate or contrast with the iPhone color that shows through the clear back. Two additional colored MagSafe magnets are new to the Presidio Perfect-Clear line: clear with a silver magnet and clear with a gold magnet and embedded gold glitter.

CandyShell Pro is newly available in vibrant colors including digital pink, spring purple and renew green. An upgrade from Speck's classic CandyShell case, CandyShell Pro is a durable and slim dual-layer case with 8-foot drop protection. It's designed to stay flawless with a scratch-resistant, soft-touch coating that prevents slipping and uses an anti-stretch compound for a precise, no-sag fit. CandyShell Pro and GemShell are slim enough to enable Qi wireless charging.

Speck also announced new ShieldView™ Glass tempered glass screen protectors for all iPhone 14 models, which include Speck's Goof Proof® Installation Kit that makes do-it-yourself application of the screen protector simple. ShieldView Glass for iPhone 14 comes in three versions: crystal clear, low blue light, and privacy screen.

Every Speck case features integrated Microban® antimicrobial product protection that reduces bacteria growth on the case up to 99% to create a cleaner surface.

Speck's full range of cases for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are below (all prices are MSRP):

Presidio2 Pro - Built for MagSafe ($49.95) – A super protective yet still pocket-friendly case with soft-touch finish and Armor Cloud™ technology for airbag-like protection.

– A super protective yet still pocket-friendly case with soft-touch finish and Armor Cloud™ technology for airbag-like protection. Presidio2 Grip - Built for MagSafe ($49.95) – No-slip grips molded into a Presidio2 case with soft-touch finish and Armor Cloud technology for airbag-like protection.

– No-slip grips molded into a Presidio2 case with soft-touch finish and Armor Cloud technology for airbag-like protection. Presidio Perfect-Clear - Built for MagSafe ($49.95) – The clearest case Speck has ever made. Innovative new materials allow it to stay clear longer while providing protection and durability.

– The clearest case Speck has ever made. Innovative new materials allow it to stay clear longer while providing protection and durability. Presidio Perfect-Clear Glitter - Built for MagSafe ($49.95) – The Presidio Perfect-Clear case with embedded glitter made from glass to prevent signal attenuation while looking fabulous.

– The Presidio Perfect-Clear case with embedded glitter made from glass to prevent signal attenuation while looking fabulous. Presidio Perfect-Clear Grips - Built for MagSafe ($49.95) – No-slip grips molded into a Perfect-Clear case using innovative new materials allowing it to stay clear longer while providing protection and durability.

– No-slip grips molded into a Perfect-Clear case using innovative new materials allowing it to stay clear longer while providing protection and durability. Presidio Perfect-Clear Impact Geometry - Built for MagSafe ($49.95) – Built with perimeter impact geometry to protect against drops up to 13 feet plus a first: color coordinated MagSafe magnets.

– Built with perimeter impact geometry to protect against drops up to 13 feet plus a first: color coordinated MagSafe magnets. Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombré - Built for MagSafe ($49.95) – A slim and fashionable clear case with bold ombré design made with fade-resistant compounds.

– A slim and fashionable clear case with bold ombré design made with fade-resistant compounds. Presidio Perfect-Mist - Built for MagSafe ($49.95) – A luxurious soft-touch matte finish with translucent back available in multiple colors for a truly stunning look.

– A luxurious soft-touch matte finish with translucent back available in multiple colors for a truly stunning look. Presidio Edition - Built for MagSafe ($49.95) – Featuring bold and stylish art prints embedded onto the case to resist fading and scratching.

– Featuring bold and stylish art prints embedded onto the case to resist fading and scratching. CandyShell Pro ($24.95) – Fused polycarbonate hard outer shell with soft inner liner provides two layers of tough protection in a slim, pocket-friendly case.

– Fused polycarbonate hard outer shell with soft inner liner provides two layers of tough protection in a slim, pocket-friendly case. GemShell ($24.95) – A slim, clear case with innovative dual-layer perimeter protection designed to showcase the iPhone.

– A slim, clear case with innovative dual-layer perimeter protection designed to showcase the iPhone. GemShell Grip ($29.95) – A slim, clear case with molded grips that includes dual-layer perimeter protection.

– A slim, clear case with molded grips that includes dual-layer perimeter protection. GemShell Glitter ($24.95) – A stylish, clear case with embedded glitter made from glass to prevent signal attenuation while looking fabulous.

– A stylish, clear case with embedded glitter made from glass to prevent signal attenuation while looking fabulous. GemShell Ombré ($24.95) – Featuring a fade-resistant ombré gradient design that stays vibrant while showing off the beauty of the iPhone.

Speck's Presidio cases are also available in versions that support Qi wireless charging but do not include built-in magnets. CandyShell and GemShell cases are also available in Built for MagSafe versions.

Speck also announced two protective cases for AirPods Pro (2nd generation). Presidio Pro for AirPods Pro is a dual-layer, co-molded case with 360-degree protection. This case is made from an anti-stretch compound with a soft-touch matte finish and features a handy carabiner, as well as Microban product protection. Presidio Perfect-Clear for AirPods Pro is a clear case with 360-degree protection. This case contains a hard clear outer shell and a soft inner clear elastomer and carabiner to keep everything protected while on the go.

Speck cases for the new iPhone 14 lineup and other accessories are available now at SpeckProducts.com and select retailers.

About Speck

Since 2001, Speck has been creating award-winning products to help people discover the magic in their tech devices. Each Speck accessory is created to make the devices they're designed for more fun to use and feel better to own. Our mission at Speck is to inspire play with technology, making every day a bit more fun. We're located in Silicon Valley, where big ideas are transformed into life-enhancing products and experiences. The Speck community and our local environment inspire us to spark play in everything we do.

Trademarks

Presidio, Perfect-Clear, CandyShell, GemShell and Armor Cloud are either registered or unregistered trademarks of Speculative Product Design, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

