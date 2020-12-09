Speck Design and EMist Collaborate on COVID-Fighting Electrostatic Sprayer

SAN JOSE, N.M., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has driven every industry and organization to drastically improve the safety and health of their staff and customers. Virtually overnight, demand skyrocketed for an easy-to-use disinfectant sprayer, effective against such a pervasive virus.

EMist's first-generation patented electrostatic sprayer technology was available, but a streamlined design and advanced manufacturability for mass production was desired. EMist chose Speck Design to collaborate on its second-generation product, the EX-7000 TruElectrostatic Disinfectant Sprayer, which was recently announced and is now market-ready.

Used within a myriad of industries, including aviation, education, facility management, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, sports, and transportation, The EMist EX7000 is the world's most effective and lightweight electrostatic backpack disinfectant sprayer. Compact in size, and a mere 14.9 pounds fully loaded, the sprayer deposits an even application of disinfectant, increases spray coverage and lowers chemical and labor cost. It is the most compact high-performance electrostatic backpack sprayer on the market.

Prior to COVID-19, most of the industries that now use an electronic spray for disinfection used a manual application process of liquid disinfectants with simply a spray bottle and wipes. Labor intensive, the manual method uses approximately 75% more chemicals compared with an electronic sprayer and is prone to human error.

Speck Design

EMist selected Speck Design to provide mechanical and industrial design services for the EX7000. Teams from both companies worked closely together, resulting in the creation of a well-designed and easy-to-use sprayer that not only reflects EMist's brand value, but can be quickly and easily manufactured.

"The Speck Design team worked at breakneck speed to solve manufacturing issues and create a product design that reflected EMist's brand and values. The collaboration between the two teams was thorough and extremely productive," said Speck Design CEO Michael Sprauve. "This effort is a good example of how Speck Design delivers specific design and manufacturability expertise. We also provide a broad range of end-to-end design services, from initial concept, all the way to logistics and supply chain capabilities."

About EMist

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, EMist develops intelligent electrostatic disinfectant sprayers that make spaces healthier. During the Ebola pandemic, EMist provided its first electrostatic sprayers, playing a pivotal role in disinfection. That role has accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit EMist.

About Speck Design

Speck Design is a full-service product design firm that takes an integrated-team approach to deliver enhanced user experience combined with start-to-finish processes that ensure manufacturability. For more than 20 years, Speck Design has designed products and services for startups through large corporations, with a goal of delivering the best possible solution to market fast. For more information, visit Speck Design.

