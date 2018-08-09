Speck Launches Presidio Pro and Presidio Stay Clear for iPhone

With the Presidio Pro, Speck sets a new standard in all-around device protection, incorporating an anti-microbial treatment that inhibits the growth of bacteria on the case. Presidio Pro also features 10-foot drop protection and raised-bezel screen protection. The scratch-resistant soft-touch exterior keeps the case looking newer, longer. This dual-layer case has ridges of Speck's proprietary IMPACTIUM™ rubber on the inside perimeter that compress on impact to absorb and disperse shock.

Presidio Stay Clear has a newly developed coating that provides a superior level of protection against yellowing and discoloration. It not only resists discoloration from the sun's UV rays, but also oils that are in makeup, lotions and substances that cases often come into contact with. The inner layer of each Presidio Stay Clear case is made of IMPACTIUM Clear, a proprietary shock-absorbing material that helps protect against drops of up to 8 feet.

Presidio Pro and Presidio Stay Clear are available at SpeckProducts.com, and at Speck's UK, France, Germany and European sites.

Speck creates award-winning cases designed to make an impact—and take one. Since 2001, we've been making distinctive products for the world's top smartphones, tablets, laptops, and watches. We deliver a balance of artful design and drop-tested protection, for a difference you can see and feel. Our roots are in the heart of Silicon Valley, at the intersection of design and technology, inspiring us to craft masterfully-engineered products. We believe that excellence is in the details, so our cases go beyond superior protection with beautiful design, sleek lines, and purposeful features. We create cases that enable you to go more places and enjoy more from your mobile devices. Get to know us at speckproducts.com.

