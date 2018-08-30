Speck Unveils a New Line of Protective Cases For iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

Presidio Pro is the new standard in all-around device protection, incorporating an anti-microbial treatment that inhibits the growth of bacteria on the case, in addition to the 10-foot drop protection and raised bezel screen protection that is the trademark of Speck products. The modern feel of the scratch-resistant, soft-touch exterior keeps the case looking newer, longer. Ridges of Speck IMPACTIUM™ material on the inside perimeter of the case compresses on impact to absorb and disperse shock.

Presidio Ultra, the 2-in-1 ultra protective case from Speck, now features Presidio Pro as the base of the case. The removable bumper protects the ports against dust and dirt, while defending the device against drops of up to 15 feet. With Presidio Ultra, users can customize the level of protection when they need it most.

Presidio Stay Clear is designed to show off the beauty of the iPhone. The case has a newly developed coating that provides a superior level of protection against yellowing and discoloration to keep your case looking clearer, longer. It not only resists discoloration from the sun's UV rays, but also oils that are in makeup, lotions and substances that cases often come into contact with. The inner layer of each Presidio Stay Clear case is made of IMPACTIUM Clear, a proprietary shock-absorbing material that helps protect against drops of up to 8 feet.

The full Speck Presidio line for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR includes:

Presidio Pro ( $39.95 - $44.95 ) -- Protective, slim case with anti-microbial protection tested to withstands drops of up to 10 feet

- ) -- Features a new, innovative coating that resists UV-yellowing and discoloration caused by lotions and other oils Presidio Ultra ( $49.95 - $54.95 ) -- Rugged, slim case with 15-foot drop protection and 360-degree port coverage

- ) -- Protective case with a clear back to show off the device, surrounded by a grippy bumper for a secure hold Presidio Grip ( $39.95 - $44.95 ) -- Speck's iconic angled grip geometry offers a tactile hold perfect for any device

- ) -- Anti-microbial finish and 360-degree port protection perfect for gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts Presidio Inked ( $44.95 - $49.95 ) -- Vivid, durable designs offer expressive style and tough protection

- ) -- Embedded designs won't fade or scratch Presidio Clear + Glitter ( $44.95 - $49.95 ) -- Glitter crystals embedded in the case add sparkle that won't flake off

- ) -- No-slip grip with glitter crystals embedded into the case's polycarbonate shell Presidio Show ( $39.95 - $44.95 ) -- 10-foot drop protective case with a clear back and a bumper that seamlessly matches the iPhone

- ) -- Securely holds three cards or cash, now available in a wide variety of colors Presidio Folio ( $44.95 - $49.95 ) -- Functional, stylish folio case with a secure card slot and hands-free viewing stand

In addition the Presidio line of cases, Speck is also releasing an assortment of CandyShell cases for the new iPhones in a variety of styles and finishes. The iconic CandyShell line is colorful, vibrant and equipped with military-grade drop protection. The full Speck CandyShell line for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR includes:

CandyShell ( $24.95 - $29.95 ) -- A fan favorite is back for the new iPhone lineup, with military-grade drop protection available in vibrant colors

- ) -- The iconic Speck classic with military-grade drop protection and no-slip grip CandyShell Fit ( $29.95 - $34.95 ) -- Military-grade drop protection in a new and expressive look and soft-touch finish

- ) -- Show off your device with slim, clear protection Gemshell Glitter ( $29.95 - $34.95 ) -- Embedded glitter crystals let this case shine

The complete lineup for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR is available now at SpeckProducts.com, and at Speck's UK, France, Germany and European sites.

About Speck

Speck creates award-winning cases designed to make an impact—and take one. Since 2001, we've been making distinctive products for the world's top smartphones, tablets, laptops, and watches. We deliver a balance of artful design and drop-tested protection, for a difference you can see and feel. Our roots are in the heart of Silicon Valley, at the intersection of design and technology, inspiring us to craft masterfully-engineered products. We believe that excellence is in the details, so our cases go beyond superior protection with beautiful design, sleek lines, and purposeful features. We create cases that enable you to go more places and enjoy more from your mobile devices. Get to know us at speckproducts.com.

