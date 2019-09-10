Speck Unveils Cases For iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with Microban® Antimicrobial Technology and Increased 13 Foot Drop Protection

Microban has been setting the standard for antimicrobial technologies for 35 years, working with leading brands around the world and inspiring consumers to worry less and live more. With Microban integrated into the cases, Speck users have lifetime product protection against stain and odor-causing bacteria. It gives consumers peace of mind that their phone case is cleaner beyond what is visible to the naked eye by targeting the invisible microbes that contaminate surfaces.

Speck has made meticulous updates to IMPACTIUM™, the protective material on the inside of the case that provides a shock barrier to compress and disperse force upon impact. The increased drop protection has been tested for multiple real-life situations by independent labs. The new innovations to IMPACTIUM also allow the case to hold up better to daily abrasion and pocket-wear, making it not only more protective but more durable as well. For the ultimate amount of durability from Speck, Presidio Sport offers up to 15-foot drop protection and 360-degree port coverage.

Speck is also making a commitment to consumers that Presidio Stay Clear is guaranteed to stay clear for the lifetime of your device. Presidio Stay Clear is made with a proprietary coating that provides a superior level of protection against yellowing and discoloration. Not only does it resist discoloration from the sun's UV rays, but also oils that are in makeup, lotions and substances that cases often come into contact with. Each Presidio Stay Clear case is backed with a lifetime warranty.

Coming soon, Speck is introducing new materials to its Presidio line, including a fresh take on Presidio Pro, which offers a luxurious carbon fiber finish that's as sleek as it is strong. Speck's new case innovations, Microban antimicrobial protection and increased drop protection up to 13 feet, will be available starting later this month in a selection of cases for older iPhone models, including iPhone XS/X, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8/7/6s/6 and iPhone 8 Plus/7 Plus/6s Plus and 6 Plus.

Speck cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are available now starting at $39.95 at SpeckProducts.com .

About Speck

Speck creates award-winning cases designed to make an impact—and take one. Since 2001, we've been making distinctive products for the world's top smartphones, tablets and laptops. We deliver a balance of artful design and drop-tested protection, for a difference you can see and feel. Our roots are in the heart of Silicon Valley, at the intersection of design and technology, inspiring us to craft masterfully-engineered products. We believe that excellence is in the details, so our cases go beyond superior protection with beautiful design, sleek lines, and purposeful features. We create cases that enable you to go more places and enjoy more from your mobile devices. Get to know us at speckproducts.com.

*Presidio Folio, Presidio Lite, Presidio Folio Leather and Presidio Pro Carbon do not include Microban

