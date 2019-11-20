Speck's Presidio Pro for AirPods is Named CES Innovation Awards Honoree

Wireless headphones are becoming an everyday carry item making them susceptible to drops, loss, and damage. Presidio Pro for AirPods has a durable outer shell that keeps your AirPods safe from drops, scratches, and daily wear-and-tear, while the secure latch prevents loss and keeps out dust, dirt, and debris. The case also comes with a high-strength aluminum carabiner that will clip the case to a belt loop, backpack, or purse. It's also slim enough to charge wirelessly.

Beyond drop protection, Speck has taken protection to a cellular level by integrating Microban, the global leader in antimicrobial technology. When Microban is integrated into the case it allows for lifetime product protection against stain and odor-causing bacteria, giving consumers peace of mind that their case is clean beyond what is visible to the naked eye by targeting the invisible microbes that contaminate surfaces.

Presidio Pro for AirPods is a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree. The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

Presidio Pro for AirPods is available now at SpeckProducts.com for $29.95.

The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Speck creates award-winning cases designed to make an impact—and take one. Since 2001, we've been making distinctive products for the world's top smartphones, headphones, tablets and laptops. We deliver a balance of artful design and drop-tested protection, for a difference you can see and feel. Our roots are in the heart of Silicon Valley, at the intersection of design and technology, inspiring us to craft masterfully-engineered products. We believe that excellence is in the details, so our cases go beyond superior protection with beautiful design, sleek lines, and purposeful features. We create cases that enable you to go more places and enjoy more from your mobile devices. Get to know us at speckproducts.com.

