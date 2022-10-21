Specright Partners with Michigan State University School of Packaging to Enhance Student Preparation for Careers in the Packaging Industry

Company to sponsor computer lab refresh and provide access to its Specification Data Management™ platform

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specright, the leader in Specification Management software, announced today its sponsorship of Michigan State University's (MSU) School of Packaging, committing to a $500,000 donation to refresh the school's computer lab and to better prepare packaging students for the workforce with hands-on technology training.

MSU's Packaging Program holds the prestigious reputation of being the first, the largest, and the most comprehensive packaging school in higher education. The Specright computer lab will be used by over 200 MSU School of Packaging students throughout each academic year and will be a space for students to discover, collaborate, gain access to Specright technology, and understand what is possible in the realm of packaging.

Specright is committed to helping universities across the country teach students the value of Specification Management and prepare them for success in packaging and supply chain careers. The company works with professors in packaging and food science programs on how to use the Specright platform and provides resources covering the importance of specifications, how to better collaborate with suppliers, and how to use spec data to drive key outcomes like sustainability reporting and SKU rationalization.

At MSU, the company will provide access to its Specification Data Management™ platform, giving students the opportunity to work on real-world projects with the software they will use in the field. Specright executives will also strengthen students' learning experiences through speaking at club meetings, sponsoring travel to industry events like Pack Expo and Specright's annual Specification Management Summit and providing job opportunities in Specright's Spec Squad team of data digitization experts.

"Standardized specification data is fundamental to ensuring product quality and reducing waste, and providing students with foundational knowledge and real-world experiences during their studies at MSU will set them on a path to drive results faster in the professional packaging world," said Matthew Wright, Specright's Founder & CEO. "The MSU School of Packaging represents the largest packaging program in the country and it is an honor for Specright to be working with the faculty and students. I personally look forward to all that these students will accomplish in advancing the packaging industry."

"Specright is a game changer for the packaging industry today and this donation will be instrumental in preparing our students as they enter the workforce," said Matt Daum, director and professor, Michigan State University School of Packaging. "We are grateful to be collaborating with Specright in our shared commitment in not only providing our students with the tools and knowledge to be successful in their packaging careers, but ensuring the future sustainability of the packaging industry."

As part of this relationship, Specright and the MSU will also explore opportunities to co-develop continuing education and training courses within the School of Packaging based on Specright's technology.

For more information on Specright's Specification Data Management™ platform, visit

https://specright.com/ .

For more information on Specright's commitment to academia, visit

https://specright.com/academia .

About Specright

Specright is the first purpose-built, patented platform for Specification Management. Whether it's packaging, raw materials, formulas, products, or machines, Specright helps companies digitize, map, and take action across their supply chain to reduce costs, increase profitability, and drive sustainability. Specright serves customers across industries, including packaging, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, retail, industrials, and more. For more information, visit: www.specright.com .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Specright