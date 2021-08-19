Spectra Laboratories Opens New Facility in Mississippi

SOUTHAVEN, Miss., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectra Laboratories, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care North America, the nation's leading provider of kidney care products and services, announces the opening of its new 200,000-square-foot laboratory in Southaven, Mississippi. The new state-of-the-art facility is the company's largest laboratory, and will create more than 300 jobs over the next several years, providing the capacity to serve more patients.

"Our patients rely on timely and accurate lab results to manage kidney failure and guide our care teams in providing the highest quality dialysis services," said Rice Powell, Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius Medical Care. "This new facility offers the perfect location to provide faster turnaround times for our lab services and a strong workforce of employees dedicated to our mission. We appreciate all the cooperation from state and local partners to ensure we could open on schedule this year."

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is a leading provider of kidney care products and services for individuals with chronic renal conditions. Spectra Laboratories offers renal-specific laboratory services, using state-of-the-art equipment, automated specimen processing, and reporting applications. At Spectra's new build-to-suit facility, which is located in the Stateline Business Park, employees conduct comprehensive testing, analysis, and reporting to ensure the best possible care and outcomes for patients.

"This new laboratory enables us to better accommodate long-term needs by introducing state-of-the-art automation capabilities, while expanding our capacity in closer proximity to some of our higher-volume markets," said Ines Dahne-Steuber, President of Spectra Laboratories and SVP of Operational Excellence for FMCNA. "We expect that this location will put us in a tremendous position for future success and expand our ability to serve even more patients providing high quality results."

"Healthcare is a critical industry for Mississippi and we are incredibly excited to welcome Spectra Laboratories to Southaven," said Gov. Tate Reeves (R-MS). "The Spectra team has such an important mission of serving thousands of patients with kidney failure across the country. By choosing our state for this expansion, we are proving how a skilled workforce can adapt to evolving industry trends and attract new businesses."

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) has been providing assistance for workforce training and site improvements. MDA also is supporting the project through the Advantage Jobs and Healthcare Industry Zone Incentive programs.

Spectra Laboratories supports more than 250,000 patients and performs more than 70 million tests each year. To learn more, visit www.spectra-labs.com.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website.

