Spectra Launches "Spectra SOLVES" Business Consultation Service for Reopening Live Entertainment Venues

PHILADELPHIA, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following exhaustive reopening preparations across its 358 clients, Spectra today announced that it will now offer its proprietary reopening strategy to live entertainment venues with in-house management that are currently working to reopen their doors.

Spectra, an industry leader in Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Partnerships, rolled out Spectra SOLVES (Safe Opening Logistics for Venues & Events), a comprehensive consulting program designed to help venues across North America reopen safely and responsibly.

Spectra SOLVES underscores the company's integrated approach and customized solutions, covering the full range of venue reopening needs, including effective booking strategies, impactful marketing plans, revenue generation through sponsorships, and cleaning and sanitization protocols.

Consultation services include individualized support through regularly scheduled calls; webinars focused on specific areas of interest; one-on-one conversations with Spectra leadership; and a virtual resource database including manuals, checklists, guidelines, training videos, podcasts, social content and marketing and communications strategies.

As COVID-19 guidance continues to shift, Spectra has been at the forefront of venue readiness for arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers, casinos, recreational facilities and more. Consulting clients will receive support from corporate leaders, as well as regional and on-site managers from venues with similar characteristics or in nearby markets. Spectra also consults all federal, state, and local government and health department guidelines, including social distancing recommendations.

"After strong, positive feedback from our clients facing the challenges of reopening, we noticed an increasing demand from non-clients who were hitting speed-bumps as they planned for the future," Richard Schneider, Executive Vice President of Food Services & Hospitality, said. "While the circumstances might look different, our goal now is the same as always: to elevate the guest experience, with health and safety as a top priority."

John Page, President of Venue Management, added: "We were looking for ways to support venues of all sizes and types, but understand that one size does not fit all. In the close-knit live events industry, it's great to see different teams coming together to welcome guests back across the nation in a safe, responsible way. With Spectra SOLVES, we're all on the same team—and we're rooting for one another's success."

