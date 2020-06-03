Spectra Partners with ParkHub to Offer Touchless Payments to Venues Across North America

DALLAS, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As live entertainment venues across North America begin preparations to reopen, Spectra, an industry leader in venue management, hospitality, and partnerships, today announced a multi-year partnership with ParkHub, the leading B2B parking technology provider. As Spectra's Official Parking Technology Partner, ParkHub will help venues meet the growing demand for contactless guest experiences.

ParkHub's technology promotes contactless payments, streamlines the parking experience for fans and staff, and provides rich data insights at a venue-level. The company's mobile point-of-sale device accepts credit card and mobile payments and authenticates prepaid parking passes on the spot. All transactions are stored in Suite, ParkHub's business intelligence platform, which provides real-time operational and transactional data, and robust analytics.

"When we first initiated our partnership with ParkHub, the focus was on upgrading the guest experience at our venues and better understanding the parking data to improve operations," Bryan Furey, Spectra's senior vice president of partnerships, said. "The beauty of building strategic partnerships is that they can quickly evolve to help overcome unexpected business challenges together. Now that we are in the midst of a global pandemic, our new parking technology partner can play a vital role in helping us address a major customer touchpoint. We're eager to get more of our buildings online with ParkHub as the venue teams prepare and execute their reopening strategies."

George Baker Sr., founder and CEO of ParkHub, said: "The COVID-19 crisis has caused venues to reconsider operations at every stage of the customer journey. Optimizing the parking experience - which is often the fan's first impression of service at an event - is more critical now than ever before. Spectra shares our commitment to promoting safer, more efficient processes, and we are eager to support their partners during this pivotal time."

Spectra-operated Subaru Park, an 18,500-seat Major League Soccer stadium just outside Philadelphia, has already enlisted ParkHub to provide visibility into their parking operations and refine the fan arrival process. ParkHub's real-time integration with Paciolan, Subaru Park's ticketing partner, allows for a seamless journey from purchasing tickets on a smartphone to arriving at the stadium. ParkHub's technology integrates with many ticketing and prepaid parking providers and currently serves over 300 premier entertainment venues, professional sports teams, universities, and state parks across the United States.

Spectra recently incorporated ParkHub's integrated solutions into its company-wide "Together AGAIN!" reopening plan, which was provided to each of Spectra's 190 venues to guide their individual reopening strategies.

"Spectra-managed venues now have access to parking technology that simultaneously reduces the interaction between guests and staff and maximizes the efficiency of the guest entrance process," Mike Scanlon, Spectra's senior vice president of arenas and stadiums, said. "On top of that, our General Managers will have access to important parking data, coupled with potential integration into other systems--like ticketing, that will inform important operational decisions."

Spectra currently operates 76 arenas, 59 convention centers, and 50 stadiums, including Cotton Bowl at Dallas Fair Park, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, Santa Clara Convention Center, Miami Beach Convention Center, Atlantic City Convention Center, and Boardwalk Hall, Subaru Park, PPL Center, Cross Insurance Arena, and XL Center.

About Spectra

Spectra is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Partnerships. Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com . Follow Spectra on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ParkHub

ParkHub is a Dallas-based technology company that provides software and hardware services for the parking industry. The company's products provide multiple payment options, real-time reporting of parking revenue, support for dynamic pricing, and inventory availability and control. ParkHub technology integrates with many prepaid parking and ticketing providers. Founded by parking industry veteran, George Baker Sr., ParkHub has effectively fast-tracked traditional parking operations into the digital age. For more information, visit parkhub.com.

