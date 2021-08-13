Spectra7 Completes Share Consolidation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), announces that it has filed articles of amendment to consolidate the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis one new common share for every 50 existing common shares (the "Consolidation"). Effective at the opening on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, the common shares of Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB Venture Market on a consolidated basis.

As a result of the Consolidation, the 1,056,538,784 common shares issued and outstanding prior to the Consolidation have been reduced to approximately 21,130,778 common shares. Each shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company and proportional voting power remains unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the treatment of any fractional common shares.

The exercise price of the Company's outstanding common share purchase warrants and the conversion price of the Company's outstanding convertible debentures have been adjusted in accordance with the Consolidation. For further details on the Consolidation, please see the Company's press release dated July 19, 2021.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

