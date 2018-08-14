Spectracide® Weed & Grass Killer Products Not Formulated With Active Ingredient Glyphosate

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To eliminate consumer confusion in light of recent news regarding the pesticide ingredient glyphosate, Spectrum Brands, Inc., is notifying consumers that glyphosate is not an active ingredient in its widely available line of Spectracide® Weed & Grass Killer products.

The Spectracide Weed & Grass Killer line contains the active ingredients diquat dibromide, fluazifop-p-butyl and dicamba, dimethylamine salt. The Extended Control formulas also contain the active ingredient oxyfluorfen. These products are non-selective herbicides that control any vegetation contacted, entering plants through the leaves and moving down to the roots to eliminate the entire plant. They're an effective alternative to consumer products containing glyphosate and are designed to be used on patios, walkways and driveways and along fences to control unwanted weeds and grass. Following is a list of products in this line: