Spectral joins the Open Source Security Foundation to help improve the security of open source software

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral , the developer-first cybersecurity company, announced they have become contributors to the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF). Spectral is now a member of OpenSSF's growing international community aiming to improve security of open source software.

OpenSSF is a cross-industry collaboration focused on metrics, tooling, vulnerability disclosures, security tooling, best practices and more, to secure the open source ecosystem and improve the security of open source software (OSS). OpenSSF brings together leaders from around the world to provide a forum for truly collaborative, cross-industry efforts.

Spectral is a developer-first cybersecurity solution that finds and protects against costly security mistakes in code, configuration, and other developer assets. Spectral employs the first hybrid scanning engine, that combines AI and hundreds of detectors to find and protect against harmful security errors in code, configurations and other artifacts.

In line with OpenSSF's mission, Spectral recently released Teller , an open-source tool that helps developers securely retrieve and use sensitive access details. When developers need to access secrets, they often have to resort to using a homebrewed custom script or copying secrets from a vault to their local development environment. Teller is the first open source secret manager solving the "last mile problem" by providing a developer-friendly, standardized method of accessing and using secrets that keeps sensitive information safe.

"Spectral's mission is to enable developers to build and ship software at scale without worry. We feel that the OpenSSF initiative is the perfect venue to discuss and improve open source security and is a natural platform that empowers developers. The Spectral team is happy to participate in the working groups and share their expertise in security analysis and research of technology stacks at scale, developer experience (DX) and tooling, open source codebases analysis and trends, developer behavioral analysis, though the ultimate goal of improving open source security and developer happiness," said Dotan Nahum, CEO and co-founder of Spectral.

Spectral employs the first hybrid scanning engine, combining AI and hundreds of detectors, ensuring developers can code with confidence while protecting companies from high-cost mistakes.

