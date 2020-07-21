Spectral MD and the American College of Cardiology to Advance Care for Critical Limb Ischemia

DALLAS, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral MD and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) announced today that they will collaborate to investigate the clinical potential of Spectral MD's DeepView technology in the assessment of critical limb ischemia (CLI).

CLI is the most advanced form of peripheral Artery disease. It results from blockages in the lower extremity arteries that can greatly reduce blood flow and cause pain or even tissue loss. Early diagnosis is key to better outcomes, and if CLI is not diagnosed and treated quickly, it can lead to gangrene and even amputation.

Spectral MD is a wound healing prediction company that has developed proprietary optical technology and AI algorithms to accurately assess perfusion within the microvasculature of patients with peripheral artery disease. The mission of the ACC is to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health, and its vision is to reflect a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. In support of the mutual mission of both parties, the ACC has formed an advisory work group of experienced clinicians to provide scientific oversight and assessment of Spectral MD's imaging technology to the identification of end-stage peripheral artery disease.

"CLI is a severe condition and can be devastating for patients, but diagnostic evaluation is often inaccurate or invasive," stated Dr. Sahil A. Parikh, chair of the ACC member advisory work group. "This new, innovative technology has the potential to provide a more accurate assessment of tissue level perfusion in a less invasive way, leading to earlier diagnosis and hopefully improved outcomes and quality of life for CLI patients."

Wensheng Fan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Spectral MD, stated "This is an incredible opportunity to partner with such a highly-regarded and forward-thinking organization such as the ACC. We look forward to engaging the ACC's physicians through a translational medicine approach to answer real-world clinical problems through the integration of our AI-enhanced imaging solution to guide therapies. Ultimately, we hope that this partnership results in the development of an imaging device that can improve the standard of care for patients suffering from peripheral artery disease."

About Spectral MD:

We are a dedicated team of forward-thinkers striving to revolutionize the management of wound care by "Seeing the Unknown" with our DeepView® Wound Imaging System.

www.spectralmd.com

[email protected]

About American College of Cardiology:

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its 54,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.

SOURCE Spectral MD