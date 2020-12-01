Spectral MD Appoints Dr. Jeffrey Carter as Chief Medical Consultant and Wan Lung Eng as Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral MD announced today the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey Carter as Chief Medical Consultant and Mr. Wan Lung Eng as Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Carter and Mr. Eng will strengthen the company's executive leadership team and will report directly to Spectral MD's CEO, Wensheng Fan.

In the Chief Medical Consultant role, Dr. Carter will be responsible for guiding Spectral MD's clinical direction and ensuring that the company's technology has a meaningful clinical impact for patients and physicians. Dr. Carter has been practicing burn/trauma medicine for over 12 years and currently serves as the Medical Director for the University Medical Center Burn Center in New Orleans, LA, and on faculty at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center. "Spectral MD's DeepView technology has the potential to change the course of treatment for thousands of patients suffering from wounds. I look forward to contributing my professional insight and experience," stated Dr. Carter.

Wensheng Fan, CEO and Co-Founder of Spectral MD, stated, "Dr. Carter is widely respected by his peers and in academic circles. He is a talented surgeon who possesses the foresight and insight to understand how the use of Artificial Intelligence and Multi-Spectral Imaging can improve the standard of wound care for patients suffering from burns and diabetic foot ulcers."

Mr. Wan Lung Eng will serve as the CFO and will oversee all financial and accounting functions within the company. Mr. Eng has over 18 years of experience in corporate finance, M&A, capital markets, principal investments and corporate development within financial institutions and corporates, spanning diverse industries. Over the course of his financial services career with RBC Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank, Macquarie and Temasek Holdings, Mr. Eng executed significant public and private capital raises and M&A transactions in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Mr. Eng holds his MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and his Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. Commenting on his recent joining of Spectral MD, Mr. Eng stated, "I was attracted to Spectral MD by the team and the exciting stage of its development. It is clear to me that the Company is at an inflection point and is now executing on a global strategy with a massive opportunity to improve patient outcomes in wound care."

Wensheng Fan stated, "Wan Lung provides a wealth of experience to Spectral MD's executive leadership team. He has the appropriate skill set, business acumen, and vision to ensure that Spectral MD will have the financial resources and leadership to support our company's future growth."

Funding and technical support for development of DeepView® Wound Imaging System is provided by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), under ongoing USG Contract No. 75A50119C00033. For more information about BARDA, refer to www.phe.gov/about/BARDA.

