Spectrotel awarded 2019 Visionary Spotlight Award for Managed Services

NEPTUNE, N.J., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a leading national integrated solutions and managed services provider for enterprise businesses has been recognized as a winner for the 2019 Visionary Spotlight Awards from ChannelVision Magazine. The company took home an Enterprise Technology Award for Managed Services.

"The annual Visionary Spotlight Awards are designed to showcase the best and brightest companies in the channel," said Beka Business Media President and CEO Berge Kaprelian. "This year, we had an especially strong class of recipients. We are very proud to recognize Spectrotel as a 2019 VSA winner in the Enterprise Technology category for Managed Services. We look forward to watching the company grow in 2019 and beyond."

The Enterprise Technology category honors companies that create solutions which make life easier for end-users, while providing greater innovation in the enterprise marketplace. Spectrotel was recognized for its Managed and X-tended Services (MAX) solution, the industry's first comprehensive Managed and Professional services solution from the closet to the cloud.

"We are honored to be recognized by ChannelVision Magazine for offering one of the most comprehensive, end-to-end solutions," stated Ross Artale, President & COO. "Spectrotel's MAX services remove the complexity of sourcing, scheduling and managing multiple providers by offering a full-suite of services and resources unmatched in the industry. MAX provides customers and agents a single source solution from structured cabling to network infrastructure and everything in between freeing up IT resources to focus on more strategic initiatives."

About Spectrotel

For over 22 years, Spectrotel has provided quality, affordable, personalized, and integrated communication services to SMB and enterprise customers. Spectrotel delivers the versatility of any service, any carrier, any speed, at any location. This provides a fully integrated and customizable enterprise solution that is flexible and scalable as technologies evolve and businesses expand. For more information, visit http://www.spectrotel.com/

About the Visionary Spotlight Awards

The annual Visionary Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications. The awards honor outstanding products, services and deployments across numerous technology categories.

