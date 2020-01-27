Spectrotel Awarded ESCNJ Voice, Unified Communications & Collaboration Contract

NEPTUNE, N.J., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a leading national integrated solutions and managed services provider for SLED (State, Local and Education organizations) and enterprise businesses, is excited to announce it has been awarded under the ESCNJ (The Educational Services Commission of New Jersey) Voice, Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions contract.

"Spectrotel is committed to supporting public sector customers seeking a smooth, affordable path to telecommunication solutions," stated Ross Artale, President & COO." We have extensive experience working with all phases of the public sector, from Education, Police and Fire Services, to State and Local agencies and now with the ESCNJ contract, New Jersey schools will be able to take full advantage of our comprehensive and integrated Voice, Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions."

The availability of this new contract simplifies services procurement for New Jersey authorized users by significantly reducing the length of the bidding processes. It also expedites procurement and service delivery while offering our partners the ability to provide fast and cost-effective solutions.

More information on Spectrotel's contract New Jersey State approved Co-op # 65MCESCCPS RFP #ESCNJ 19/20-30RFP term: 12/13/19 – 12/12/22 ESCNJ web address: www.escnj.k12.nj.us can be found here

About the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey Cooperative System (ESCNJ)ESCNJ has been in existence since 1977 and has grown to become the largest cooperative pricing system in New Jersey providing educational and business services to over 1,300 public entities throughout the state. The ESCNJ is also a member of the Association of Educational Purchasing Agencies (AEPA), a national purchasing association that includes 26 states, bringing additional buying power to their co-op members.

About Spectrotel

For 23 years, Spectrotel has provided quality, affordable, customized, and integrated communication services to government agencies, school districts, municipalities, SMB and multi-location enterprise businesses. Spectrotel delivers the versatility of any service, any carrier, any speed, at any location. This provides a fully integrated and customizable enterprise solution, from the closet to the cloud that is flexible and scalable as technologies evolve and businesses expand. For more information, visit http://www.spectrotel.com/

Contact:

Terri Vaccarino - VP, Product & Marketing

tvaccarino@spectrotel.com - 732.345.7917

SOURCE Spectrotel, Inc.

Related Links

www.spectrotel.com

