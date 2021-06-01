Spectrotel Completes Asset Purchase of Matrix; Accelerates Opportunity in the Fast-Growing Managed Services Market

NEPTUNE, N.J., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider, today announced it has completed the purchase of Managed Services assets from Matrix, a leading provider of customized managed IT services solutions. As a result of the agreement, Matrix president and founder, Neely Loring, will join the Spectrotel team as VP-Managed Services.

With more than 20 years of experience, Loring has demonstrated success in channel development and growth, and brings a wealth of industry knowledge and B2B services expertise. In this role, he will focus on providing channel partners with the support they need to leverage Spectrotel's robust and growing suite of managed services solutions for their business customers.

Fueled by this asset acquisition, Spectrotel also announces the addition of Mobile Device Management (MDM) to its extensive portfolio of Managed Services offerings, aligning with its 2021 roadmap and strategic vision to expand its portfolio to respond to the challenges of today's IT decision makers.

The Managed Mobility Service market is forecasted to grow more than 31% from 2021 to 2026 as companies increase their investments in BYOD and mobile technology in order to enhance efficiency, increase productivity, and mitigate costs. With the addition of Matrix's resources, experience, and customer connections, Spectrotel strengthens its foothold in the market and increases its opportunity to gain a share of this lucrative and fast-growing market segment.

Spectrotel will now support several of Matrix's key national accounts, advancing the company's strategic plan to grow its presence in the enterprise space. Spectrotel also assumes management of Matrix's South Carolina service and operations center, and 22 Matrix employees will join the Spectrotel team, further enhancing the company's ability to service and support its new clients and service offerings.

"This asset purchase immediately positions Spectrotel to integrate yet another powerful service into our enterprise customer solutions," said Ross Artale, Spectrotel's President and COO. "Neely has a solid reputation as a trusted industry channel sales partner, and his appointment as a dedicated resource to lead our managed services group underscores our ongoing commitment to serving the channel. We look forward to leveraging his extensive experience, deep knowledge, and industry connections to dominate this incredibly lucrative and fast-growing segment of the managed services market. As more and more companies look to incorporate BYOD strategies, they need and require secure, flexible solutions that include mobile device and mobile application management. This move aligns with our strategic vision as an industry-leading Next Generation Aggregator and perfectly positions our channel partners to help their customers navigate this crucial step in their digital transformation."

"The biggest synergy between our two companies lies in our shared value of putting the customer at the core of our business. We both focus on creating custom solutions that meet our customers' unique needs rather than presenting them with 'off the shelf' features and packages," said Neely Loring, Matrix founder and president. "I look forward to building on Spectrotel's already extensive and award-winning suite of managed services. The combination of knowledge and experience will be the 'secret sauce' behind our ability to provide our end users and partners with a much richer feature set when and where they need it, making us the ideal full service partner now and in the future."

