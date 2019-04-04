Spectrotel is proud to announce their partnership with Bigleaf Networks to expand its SD-WAN portfolio

NEPTUNE, N.J., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a leading national integrated solutions provider for enterprise businesses today announced their partnership with Bigleaf Networks, an industry leading Cloud-first Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) service that optimizes Internet and Cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection and adapting QoS in real time.

"SD-WAN is all the buzz but with so many choices it is difficult for partners and customers to distinguish and understand all the differences between them, let alone figure out which is the best solution to meet their specific needs," stated Ross Artale, President & COO. "The addition of Bigleaf to Spectrotel's robust portfolio provides partners and customers a broad range of solutions and allows us to demonstrate the differences in order to recommend and design the ideal solution for their unique business challenge."

"We're excited to be working with Spectrotel to combine the value of Bigleaf's SD-WAN with their cloud offerings for real-time quality of service, load balancing, and uptime protection," said Joel Mulkey, Bigleaf Founder and CEO. "With more applications running across customer networks all the time, Spectrotel customers need a solution built on intelligent software to protect their critical communication and collaboration applications. Spectrotel's robust cloud solutions are a perfect match with our company focus."

"Bigleaf is somewhat unique, they focus their technology on managing the traffic between the edge devices and through the gateway for quality transport between edge devices, to the Internet and cloud applications," stated Ross Artale. "The elegance of the Bigleaf solution is that it layers in the benefits of WAN optimization and fully autonomous QoS for voice and cloud applications without removal or change to the current security infrastructure."

With its robust portfolio and ability to virtualize the WAN across any transport, Spectrotel provides the customer and partner the most flexible and tailored end-to-end solution in the industry.

About Spectrotel

For over 22 years, Spectrotel has provided quality, affordable, personalized, and integrated communication services to SMB and enterprise customers. Spectrotel delivers the versatility of any service, any carrier, any speed, at any location. This provides a fully integrated and customizable enterprise solution that is flexible and scalable as technologies evolve and businesses expand. For more information, visit http://www.spectrotel.com/

Contact:

Terri Vaccarino

Marketing Director

Spectrotel, Inc.

tvaccarino@spectrotel.com

+1.732.345.7917

About Bigleaf Networks

Bigleaf Networks is the intelligent networking service that optimizes Internet and Cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection based on real-time usage and diagnostics. Inspired by the natural architecture of leaves, the Bigleaf Cloud-first SD-WAN platform leverages redundant connections for optimal traffic re-routing, failover and load-balancing. The company is dedicated to providing a better Internet experience and ensuring peace of mind with simple implementation, friendly support and powerful technology. Founded in 2012, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed, with service across North America.

SOURCE Spectrotel, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spectrotel.com

