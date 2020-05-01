Spectrum 2020 Research Report: Analysis of Modern Communications Technologies Based on CR/SDR; TVWS

DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spectrum 2020 - Adaptive Wireless Communications: Technologies, Applications and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wireless communications are under stress due to the rapid growth of traffic volume and the limited available spectrum. This tendency necessitates rational utilization of these frequencies spectrum, which became the most expensive component in wireless networking.

Meanwhile, multiple industry studies show that the available licensed frequency spectrum is extremely underutilized. The relatively low utilization of the licensed spectrum suggests that spectrum scarcity, as perceived today, is largely due to inefficient fixed frequency allocations rather than any physical shortage of spectrum.

Spectrum 2020 analyzes modern communications technologies based on Cognitive Radio/Software Defined Radio (CR/SDR) that allow adaptive use of the spectrum in accordance with instantaneous space/time coordinates. The CR technology is heavily dependent upon the SDR technology as a radio needs to be configurable according to the prevailing spectrum environment.

Current technologies for dynamic spectrum access largely rely on database-managed approaches. Standards are also emerging that incorporate cognitive elements, where devices can adapt their operating parameters in conjunction with a centralized database.



Autonomous cognitive capabilities through sensing techniques at the device level would, where feasible, offer far greater flexibility for future sharing. These emerging techniques could be used within a number of bands across the radio spectrum to deliver different types of wireless service and could play a role in making more efficient use of spectrum by improving channel throughput within shared operating environments.

Related to CR/SDR standards and markets are subjects of this report research. As an example, one of the first commercial CR/SDR applications - TV White Space (TVWS) communications - is being discussed. The survey of multiple vendors' portfolios was conducted.

The CR/SDR technologies, applications, the industry and market analyses have been performed to show roots of TVWS communications.

TVWS communications origin, properties, regulations, standards, and the industry have been analyzed.

The report concludes that the development of CR/SDR for WS and particular TVWS communications opens a door to utilization previously unused windows of wireless spectrum saving valuable resources and contributing to growth of the economy.

This report, in particular, provides:

CR/SDR:

An overview of the regulatory climate for CR/SDR in major developed countries.

The analysis of the CR/SDR standardization process

An overview of CR/SDR technologies specifics

The analysis of CR/SDR applications, including military, Public Safety Communications, and commercial

The analysis of market drivers from the perspective of various industries and users groups

Analyses of CR/SDR global market trends

Market intelligence on SDR based solutions in the commercial, government, and military industry segments.

Market geographical specifics

An estimate of major market components

Information on key suppliers of CR/SDR products and their profiles.

TVWS:

Overview of TVWS developmental cycles

Analysis of the regulatory climate: FCC, Ofcom, other

Use cases

Standardization: IEEE, ETSI, ECMA, IETF

Survey of the industry

Marketing considerations

Though the focus of the report is public safety applications, the majority of findings relate to a wider spectrum of use cases (communications and localization) in the indoor environments for multiple commercial applications.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Traffic Growth: M2M/IoT and 5G Era

1.2 Price of Spectrum

1.3 Methods

1.4 Working Together

1.5 Scope

1.6 Research Methodology

1.7 Target Audience

2. Synergy: Software-Defined and Cognitive Radios

2.1 General

2.2 Purpose

2.3 Definitions (WIF, FCC, ITU)

2.3.1 SDR

2.3.1.1 Multi-tiers: SDR

2.3.2 Cognitive Radio

2.3.2.1 Details

2.4 Regulations

2.4.1 FCC

2.4.1.1 Equipment Type

2.4.1.2 Process

2.4.1.3 Application Guide

2.4.1.4 First Approval

2.4.2 ITU

2.4.3 Ofcom

2.5 Standardization Organizations Efforts

2.5.1 ITU-R

2.5.2 ETSI

2.5.2.1 Major Points

2.5.3 3GPP

2.5.4 IEEE

2.5.5 NASA

2.6 Design Issues

2.7 Properties

2.7.1 Layers

2.7.2 Features: Details

2.7.2.1 Versatility

2.7.3 Issues

2.8 SDR Implementations

2.9 Applications

2.9.1 Commercial

2.9.2 CR/SDR in Military

2.9.2.1 SCA

2.9.2.1.1 ESSOR: European Secure SOFtware Defined Radio

2.9.3 Public Safety Communications (PSC)

2.10 SDR/CR: Benefits

2.11 Impact - CR

2.11.1 Geographical Differences

2.12 Market

2.12.1 Landscape

2.12.1.1 Factors

2.12.2 Cost

2.12.3 Different Perspective

2.12.4 Market Drivers-Summary

2.12.5 Market Forecast

2.12.5.1 Model Assumptions

2.12.5.2 Estimate

2.12.5.3 Segments

2.12.5.4 Geography

2.12.5.5 Components

2.13 Industry

AirNet Communications (SDR Base Stations)

AirSpan (BS)

Airbus DS

BAE Systems

Carlson Wireless (Platform)

General Dynamics (SDR)

Datron World Communications (SDR)

DeepSig

Digital Receiver Technology (Radio Modules)

Elbit

Ettus Research-NI (Platform)

Etherstack (Software)

Ericsson (BS)

Green Hills (Software)

Huawei (Platform)

Intel (Platform)

L3Harris (SDR)

Lockheed Martin (SDR)

Motorola Solutions (BS)

Nokia (Base Station)

Northrup Grumman

Nutaq (DSP and FPGA development solutions)

Objective Interface Systems (Software)

Octasic (SDR)

Redline Communications (Platform)

Rockwell Collins (Radios)

Saankhya Labs (Chipset)

Spectrum Signal Processing (Platforms)

Thales (Radio)

TI (Chips)

Xilinx (Chips, SDR Development Kit)

2.14 Example: CR/SDR Commercial Application: White Spaces Communications

2.14.1 General

2.14.2 Definition: TVWS

2.14.3 Roots

2.14.4 FCC Activity

2.14.4.1 Decision

2.14.4.2 Devices

2.14.4.3 Clarifications

2.14.4.4 Sensing

2.14.4.5 Specifics

2.14.4.5.1 Protection

2.14.4.5.2 Frequencies

2.14.4.5.3 TVWS Database (U.S.)

2.14.4.5.4 Related FCC Decisions

2.14.4.5.4.1 Recent Developments

2.14.5 Industry Activity - Microsoft and Other

2.14.6 Japanese WSC

2.14.7 Global WSC Development

2.14.8 Ecosystem and Use Cases

2.14.9 WS Communications Standardization

2.14.9.1 WS Alliance

2.14.9.1.1 Wi-FAR

2.14.9.1.1.1 First TVWS Chipset

2.14.9.1.2 WSAConnect

2.14.9.2 Wireless Innovation Forum (WIF)

2.14.9.3 Cognitive Radio: WS-related IEEE Standards

2.14.9.3.1 IEEE 802.11af - 2013

2.14.9.3.1.1 General: Expectations - Wi-Fi on Steroids

2.14.9.3.1.2 Differences

2.14.9.3.1.3 Benefits

2.14.9.3.1.4 Specifics

2.14.9.3.1.5 Building Blocks

2.14.9.3.1.6 PHY

2.14.9.3.1.7 Summary

2.14.9.3.2 IEEE 802.22 - 2011

2.14.9.3.2.1 General

2.14.9.3.2.2 WG 802.22 and FCC

2.14.9.3.2.3 Overview

2.14.9.3.2.4 Physical Layer - Major Characteristics

2.14.9.3.2.5 Cognitive Functions and MAC

2.14.9.3.3 IEEE 802.22.1

2.14.9.3.4 IEEE 802.22.2

2.14.9.3.5 IEEE 802.22a-2014

2.14.9.3.6 802.22b-2015

2.14.9.3.7 P802.22.3

2.14.9.3.8 Summary-IEEE802.22

2.14.9.3.9 IEEE 802.19 WG

2.14.9.3.9.1 IEEE 802.19.1-2014

2.14.9.3.9.2 IEEE 802.19.1-2018

2.14.9.3.10 IEEE 802.15.4m-2014

2.14.9.3.11 IEEE SCC 41 - DySpan SCC - WS Related

2.14.9.3.11.1 IEEE 1900.4

2.14.9.3.11.2 1900.7

2.14.9.4 CogNeA and ECMA Activity

2.14.9.4.1 CogNeA

2.14.9.4.2 ECMA-392-2011

2.14.9.5 IETF-PAWS

2.14.9.6 ETSI

2.14.9.7 Weightless Protocol

2.14.9.7.1 Weightless Communications

2.14.9.7.2 SIG

2.14.9.7.3 Weightless-W

2.14.9.7.4 Changes

2.15 Industry

6harmonics

Adaptrum

ATDI

Aviacomm

Carlson Wireless

KTS Wireless

Redline Communications

Shared Spectrum Company

Sinecom

Saankhya Labs

2.16 Market

3. Conclusions

Attachments

Attachment I: Survey: WS-related Patents (2017-2020)

Attachment II: Detection and Incumbent Protection - TVWS

Attachment III: Survey: CR-related Patents (2017-2020)

Attachment IV: Survey: 802.11af-related Patents (2017-2020)

Attachment V: Survey: 802.22-related Patents (2017-2020)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8fu19f

