Spectrum Brands Global Pet Care Expanding Nature's Miracle® Home Disinfectant Portfolio

ST. LOUIS, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer need for products to help control the spread of germs and viruses in their homes has never been higher. In response, Spectrum Brands, Inc., maker of Nature's Miracle® pet mess clean-up products, is broadening its footprint in the home disinfectant category by expanding production of its antibacterial household surface cleaners to ensure availability in stores at this critical time.

Over the past few months, the company has boosted production of its Nature's Miracle® Advanced Platinum Stain & Odor Remover & Virus Disinfectant, available at pet specialty retailers nationwide. This EPA-registered, antibacterial spray formula introduced last year kills 99.9% of canine and feline viruses, which are easily spread among pets through saliva, urine and feces. This line of spray disinfectants is designed to eliminate tough dog and cat messes while disinfecting soiled household surfaces.

Spectrum Brands will also introduce a new line of EPA-registered home disinfectants this month. Nature's Miracle™ Brand For Life's Messes All-Purpose Cleaner spray destroys 99.9% of bacteria on high-touch surfaces all around the home, including countertops, doorknobs, faucets, play structures and pet crates. Visit www.naturesmiracle.com for information on purchasing Nature's Miracle™ Brand For Life's Messes All-Purpose Cleaner.

Nature's Miracle® pet stain and odor clean-up products have been trusted in the homes of pet parents for 40 years. The brand has evolved in recent years to offer a variety of targeted clean-up solutions throughout the home care category, branching out into everyday messes with the Nature's Miracle™ Brand For Life's Messes line and plans to continue expanding its home disinfectant lines.

"Moving into the household disinfectants category has been a natural extension of the Nature's Miracle brand," said Eric Kenney, Vice President, Marketing at Spectrum Brands' Global Pet Care business unit. "Pet messes have always been our specialty, but applying that expertise to new categories has allowed us to serve a much wider base and provide the disinfectant products people need right now."

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, routinely cleaning frequently touched household surfaces can help control the spread of germs and viruses. For maximum effectiveness using Nature's Miracle® disinfectant products, pre-clean soiled areas, spray surfaces from 4-6 inches away until thoroughly wet, wait 10 minutes and wipe clean.

Learn more about Nature's Miracle disinfectants at www.naturesmiracle.com.

About Nature's Miracle® Products

Pet parents shouldn't have to give up luxuries because they love their pets. For 40 years, Nature's Miracle® products have been a trusted name in stain and odor solutions, now offering comprehensive products throughout the home care and clean-up categories. When used as directed, Nature's Miracle® products safely eliminate even the toughest pet stains and odors. Trust Nature's Miracle® brand for finding solutions for a clean home and a happy, healthy pet.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature's Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag® and Liquid Fence®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™

