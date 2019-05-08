Spectrum Brands, Inc. Home & Garden Division Partners with American Hiking Society to Sponsor National Trails Day® Events

ST. LOUIS, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life outside is just better. Spectrum Brands, Inc., owner of Repel® Insect Repellent, is committed to not only equipping people for enjoying the great outdoors, but also to preserving places for them to explore. Spectrum is proud to announce a partnership with American Hiking Society as a 2019 National Trails Day® sponsor. This nationwide initiative set for Saturday, June 1, connects outdoor enthusiasts in a pledge to give back to trails and public lands to sustain America's remarkable trails system by setting the world record for the most people improving trails in a single day.

National Trails Day is a day of public events aimed at advocacy and trail service. Thousands of outdoor enthusiasts and businesses come together to improve public lands by pledging to clean up trails or build new trails. To help raise awareness and encourage participation, Spectrum will provide Repel products at multiple National Trails Day events around the country, participate in a National Trails Day project, and give away a prize pack of outdoor essentials, including Repel insect repellents and assorted hiking gear.

"The great outdoors is at the very core of the Repel brand – outdoor enthusiasts trust our repellents to protect them against mosquitoes, ticks and other biting insects no matter the activity or terrain," said Steve Schwallie, Division Vice President of Home & Garden Marketing at Spectrum Brands. "As a National Trails Day sponsor, we are honored to give back and help preserve these trails so future generations can enjoy them."

"It's easy to hit the trail and enjoy being outside without thinking about the tremendous effort it takes to advocate for, plan, build, and maintain the nearly 250,000 miles of trail crisscrossing America," said Kate Van Waes, Executive Director of American Hiking Society. "For National Trails Day this year, we are challenging everyone get outside and help us set the record for the most people improving trails on a single day. Thank you to Spectrum for supporting American Hiking Society and helping Americans protect the places they love to hike."

For more information or to find a National Trails Day event near you, visit americanhiking.org/national-trails-day/. Follow @repelinsectrepellents on Facebook to learn more about the Repel brand and the #NationalTrailsDay Giveaway, or visit www.repel.com.

