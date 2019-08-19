Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Highlights Heritage of Innovation at 2019 SuperZoo Conference

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Brands Pet LLC ("Spectrum Brands") will highlight its heritage of innovation at the 2019 SuperZoo Conference from August 20-22 in booth #2224. The Spectrum Brands booth will showcase its commitment to making top-quality solutions for life with pets and feature its latest products and marketing campaigns.

The theme of this year's Spectrum Brands booth – "Passion. Innovation. Superior Products." – underscores the company's commitment to delivering superior pet products and paving the way for new solutions. Spectrum Brands will highlight the passion and innovation at the heart of every Spectrum Brands pet product, and that theme will play out across its portfolio of companion animal and aquatics brands, including Tetra®, Nature's Miracle®, FURminator®, SmartBones®, GloFish® and others.

"Everything we do begins with a great understanding of life with pets," said Eric Kenney, Vice President Global Pet Care Marketing & Product Development at Spectrum Brands. "As one of the world's leading pet care products companies, we are proud of our heritage that continues to drive us to deliver exciting product innovations, maintain high quality standards and build upon our strong relationships with the retailers that consumers depend on."

Passion. Innovation. Superior Products.

Spectrum Brands is driven to set a higher standard of living for pets of all kinds – and those who care for them. To illustrate how its range of product offerings originate from a steady combination of innovation and passion, the Spectrum Brands booth will feature product demonstrations, videos, interactive exhibits and new displays that highlight why Spectrum Brands products are staples in pet-owning homes.

The Recipe for Mouth-Watering Chews

When dogs are happy, their owners are happy. Dingo®, Good 'n' Fun®, Better Belly™, DreamBone® and SmartBones® products will bring pet retailers across all channels up close and personal with their lines of fun and flavorful rawhide and rawhide-free dog chews. Using interactive panels, this area will highlight the innovation, research and development, top-notch manufacturing process and global reach that go into each and every chew. Visitors can examine products from each line and see pure pet joy firsthand with a video from the new DreamBone® Deliciously Distracting™ campaign.

Tetra® aquatic nutrition, water care and equipment products are designed to eliminate guesswork and provide instant access to expert care so consumers are successful. The Tetra area will pay homage to the brand's legacy of game-changing aquatics solutions that continue to be the cornerstones of successful fishkeeping, as well as show off its newest innovation, the Tetra Connect™ Wi-Fi-accessible aquarium kit. Each kit features Tetra Connect LED Lights and a Tetra Connect Feeder that consumers can control through the Tetra My Aquarium App on their smart devices. Tetra Connect technology will revolutionize the future of fishkeeping for consumers with the ability to automate environment essentials.

The Marineland® display will feature its new Exhibit Series Integrated Aquariums, frameless modern glass aquariums with glass canopy covers and stands. Each kit comes complete with Wi-Fi-LED lighting with preset and custom effects that can be controlled remotely through the Marineland app. The newly designed Penguin® and Emperor® Power Filters will also be front and center to demonstrate the customization and innovation in media, flow control and quiet operation – retailers can watch time-lapse videos to experience their remarkable performance. The brand's line of premium filtration products, including the Magnum® Polishing Internal Filter and MagniFlow® Canister Filters, will also be displayed. Last, visitors can see Marineland® Fully Adjustable LED Lights to appreciate the customization options and lighting control possibilities firsthand, along with a video that shows how consumers light up with imagination when they can personalize the light and ambience of their aquariums.

Accidents happen. But whatever pets do, you can trust Nature's Miracle® products to undo, with outstanding solutions for any pet mess, big or small. This year's exhibit highlights the evolution of the brand, from what started as a preschool cleanup product to a full portfolio of solutions for life with pets, focusing on new products and high standards of quality. Visitors can also see a video of the odor-elimination technology in Nature's Miracle® Stain & Odor Remover being put to the ultimate test with the best nose in the biz.

Pet retailers are invited to experience a colorful array of GloFish® fluorescent fish shown in a darkened GloFish® Gallery room, as well as view a GloFish mini-documentary that recaps the rewarding aspects of fishkeeping. Visitors can also see the new GloFish 5-Gallon Aquarium Kits on display, as well as learn about the new arrival of the ever-expanding GloFish family. Last, to inform retailers about Spectrum Brands' work with the non-profit group Well Aware, a short video will be shown about the Clean Water Initiative to help build life-saving water systems.

If you live with pets, you live with pet hair. The FURminator® exhibit will detail the brand's Ultimate Hair Reduction System™, a complete, step-by-step regimen designed to empower pet owners to take grooming into their own hands. Each step is tied to a FURminator® deShedding or grooming product to demonstrate to visitors that at-home grooming is more than a one-tool job. This area will tout the benefits of DIY grooming over a trip to the groomer.

The Wild Harvest™ area will highlight the brand's newly reformulated Advanced Nutrition diets for birds and small animals. Visitors can see the updated packaging firsthand and evaluate the benefits these premium daily diets have to offer.

