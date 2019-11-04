Spectrum Center Partnering With ParkMobile To Offer Parking Reservations For Events

Using the website spectrumcenter.parkmobile.io , Spectrum Center guests can easily find and reserve parking at seven different lots around the venue, with plans to continue adding more locations over the next few months. Users can filter the available parking lots for specific needs, including tailgating, room for oversized vehicles, and more. Pricing for the lots currently range from $6 to $30 but could be more expensive depending on the event. People can also make reservations at Spectrum Center using the ParkMobile or Park It Charlotte apps.

Patrons can start making parking reservations through ParkMobile starting today, just in time for a week with three Hornets home games and Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on Wednesday, November 6.

ParkMobile provides smart parking and mobility programs for some of North America's most prestigious event venues, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Soldier Field in Chicago, Prudential Center in Newark, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

"Spectrum Center is the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas, and we pride ourselves on providing a great experience for all of our guests," said Hornets Sports & Entertainment Executive Vice President & Spectrum Center General Manager Donna Julian. "This partnership with ParkMobile is another way that we can make it easier for fans to attend events in our building."

This new partnership with Spectrum Center extends ParkMobile's presence in Charlotte. The Park It Charlotte app, powered by ParkMobile has been available for on-street parking in the market since 2011 and there are over 70,000 users in the local area. ParkMobile service is also available at the UNC Charlotte campus.

"We are excited about our new partnership with Spectrum Center in Charlotte that will make parking much easier for events," said Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "Thousands of people already use ParkMobile or Park It Charlotte apps to pay for on-street parking in the local area. Now they can use the same app to make a parking reservation for events and have a guaranteed spot when they go to the arena."

About Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Hornets Sports & Entertainment owns the Charlotte Hornets, Greensboro Swarm and Hornets Venom GT, and operates Charlotte's Spectrum Center. The Charlotte Hornets are a member of the NBA's Southeast Division. Owned by NBA Legend Michael Jordan, the Hornets organization strives to deliver a relentless attack on the court, an unmatched experience in the stands and a positive impact throughout the community. The name of the city's original NBA team from 1988-2002, the Hornets moniker returned to Charlotte in May 2014, uniting the rich history of NBA basketball in the Carolinas. The Greensboro Swarm are the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets and play at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Hornets Venom GT is the organization's esports team affiliate that will join the NBA 2K League in 2020. Spectrum Center is the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas, hosting over 150 sporting events, concerts and family shows annually. For more information, please visit hornets.com, gsoswarm.com, HornetsVenomGT.com or spectrumcentercharlotte.com.

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 7 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

