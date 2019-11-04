Spectrum Gaming Group Introduces Global Group to Provide Advisory Services to the Hospitality Industry

HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Gaming Group has leveraged its global expertise in gaming, tourism, dining, and other aspects of the hospitality industry to form Spectrum Gaming Hospitality Group (SGHG). The SGHG experts are prepared to address the revolution in gaming-related hospitality that extends from the introduction of integrated resorts (IRs) in Asia, Europe, and Latin America to the impending expansion of sports betting in the United States to restaurants, sports arenas, and other venues.

"Spectrum's reputation rests on integrity and independence, as well as a proven ability to chart the future of gaming. Spectrum Gaming Hospitality Group extends those principles into a new realm that will be filled with unprecedented opportunities and challenges," said SGHG Senior Operations Director, Juliann Barreto, who will be a leader in the operations of SGHG.

Services provided by SGHG include:

Advising on business-case and decision-prioritization analysis

Assisting governments in existing and emerging markets as they consider authorizing IRs and other gaming-related operations

Consulting with gaming and hospitality operators to identify and develop resort, dining, and entertainment offerings tied to gaming operations

Creating detailed proposals in response to RFPs issued by governments for IR development

Delivering guidance on mergers and acquisitions

Developing strategic plans for gaming operators, suppliers, sports teams, and food-and-beverage operators to identify opportunities related to the extension of gaming to sports bars, stadiums, and other non-gaming venues

Informing the public sector as to the development of RFPs for IRs, as well as the evaluation of proposals

Leveraging our international gaming and consulting experience and resources to enable restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues, and other tourism-related businesses within the hospitality industry to evaluate critical business decisions and ultimately attract and retain more customers

Navigating development strategy in terms of organization, strategic partnerships, valuation, and financing

Performing market and feasibility studies related to gaming and hospitality expansion

Preparing detailed economic-impact analyses related to the expansion of gaming and hospitality offerings, as well as to existing offerings

Providing policy guidance to regulatory agencies, lotteries, and other public-sector clients

Raising capital for projects or corporations

The SGHG leadership team includes:

Sherry Amos , Senior Marketing Associate, Spectrum Gaming Hospitality Group

, Senior Marketing Associate, Spectrum Gaming Hospitality Group Juliann Barreto , Senior Operations Director, Spectrum Gaming Hospitality Group, and Director of Finance, Spectrum Gaming Group

, Senior Operations Director, Spectrum Gaming Hospitality Group, and Director of Finance, Spectrum Gaming Group Robert Heller , President and CEO, Spectrum Gaming Capital

, President and CEO, Spectrum Gaming Capital Michael Pollock , Managing Director, Spectrum Gaming Group

, Managing Director, Spectrum Gaming Group Lee Richardson , CEO, Gaming Economics, and Senior Sports Betting Associate, Spectrum Gaming Group

, CEO, Gaming Economics, and Senior Sports Betting Associate, Spectrum Gaming Group Matthew Roob , Senior Vice President, Financial Analysis, Spectrum Gaming Group

Visit https://www.spectrumgaming.com/hospitality-group/ for more information about SGHG, or email solutions@spectrumgaming.com.

About Spectrum: Spectrum Gaming Group is a non-partisan consultancy that specializes in the economics, regulation, and policy of legalized gambling worldwide. We have provided independent research and professional services to public- and private-sector clients since 1993. We bring wide industry perspective to every engagement, having worked in 40 U.S. states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents.

Spectrum serves as Executive Director of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS), the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. The NCLGS Winter Meeting will take place January 10-12, 2020 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. View the agenda and register at http://nclgs.org/index.php/events/nclgs-winter-meeting-san-diego-2020.

Discover more about Spectrum at https://www.spectrumgaming.com/.

