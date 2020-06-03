Spectrum Gaming Group Names Juliann Barreto Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrator

HORSHAM, Pa., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Juliann Barreto has been named Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrator for Spectrum Gaming Group. Barreto started with Spectrum Gaming Group in 2018 and has since been instrumental in the growth, development and operations of the organization.

Barreto's extensive experience has played a significant role in assisting clients worldwide with economic regulation and policy within both the casino gaming and hospitality industries.

Additionally, Barreto is the financial director for the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States, for which Spectrum serves as Executive Director. Prior to working at Spectrum Gaming Group, Barreto was the Chief Financial Officer for an international restaurant and real estate firm, Aoki Group, Inc. She also is a co-founder of a popular Miami-based restaurant.

Barreto started in the gaming industry in 2007 working for Ernst & Young, where she advised private equity firms in the acquisition of hotels and casinos. Specifically, she led forensic investigations of casino applicants and worked with gaming regulators to review applicants' suitability for gaming licensure. Barreto investigated applicants for major gaming corporations such as Harrah's Entertainment, The Palms and Penn National Gaming.

Barreto holds a bachelor's degree and master's degrees in Accounting and Financial Planning from the University of Miami Herbert Business School. Barreto is a member of the AICPA, IAGA, and Women in Gaming, has served on the executive committee of United Way Young Leaders, and she founded a 501(c)(3) education fund. She resides in Miami with her husband Brian Barreto and twin daughters.

About Spectrum Gaming Group: Spectrum Gaming Group is a non-partisan consultancy that specializes in the economics, regulation, and policy of legalized gambling worldwide. We have provided independent research and professional services to public- and private-sector clients since 1993. We bring a wide industry perspective to every engagement, having worked in 40 US states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents. Spectrum serves as Executive Director of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS), a testament to the credibility, quality, and independence of their work. For more information, visit spectrumgaming.com or call 609.926.5100.

