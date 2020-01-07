Spectrum Gaming Hospitality Group supports Hospitality Technology sessions at ICE London

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly formed Spectrum Gaming Hospitality Group will play a leading role in the upcoming Hospitality Technology conference at ICE London, helping attendees from around the world understand the growing convergence of gaming and other segments of the hospitality industry.

"We formed the Spectrum Gaming Hospitality Group to help business leaders, regulators and others to identify the opportunities and challenges that will inevitably arise as new entrants seek a foothold in this unfolding convergence," said Michael Pollock, Managing Director of Spectrum Gaming Group and a principal in Spectrum Gaming Hospitality Group (SGHG). "Hospitality Technology will be a must-attend conference, offering an array of speakers in multiple disciplines who will be charting this future convergence."

Pollock will chair Hospitality Technology, to be held 4 February 2020 at ICE London. Spectrum Gaming Capital CEO Rob Heller, who also serves as a principal in SGHG, will moderate a discussion on "Non-gaming Partnerships and licenses – a driver or obstacle to extra value and revenue?"

The Spectrum Group of Companies has a longstanding partnership with Clarion Events, producer of ICE and the world's largest producer of gaming conferences. Spectrum Gaming Group serves as Global Gaming Advisor to Clarion, and has worked with the Clarion team on five continents to bring cutting-edge content to attendees.

"As casino operators invest more and more in non-gaming facilities to provide more rounded and exciting experiences to their guests, the addition of Hospitality Technology to our educational offering will equip them with strategies and tools on how to do it effectively and successfully," said Kate Chambers, Clarion Gaming's Managing Director.

To register for this event, along with other ICE VOX sessions, click here: https://registration.n200.com/survey/0rji75tclmoka?actioncode=PART70

About Spectrum Gaming Hospitality Group: Spectrum Gaming Hospitality Group brings together global experts in various disciplines to address the revolution in gaming-related hospitality that extends from the introduction of integrated resorts in Asia, Europe, and Latin America to the impending expansion of sports betting in the United States to restaurants, sports arenas, and other venues. It is a unit of Spectrum Gaming Group, a non-partisan consultancy that specializes in the economics, regulation, and policy of legalized gambling worldwide. We have provided independent research and professional services to public- and private-sector clients since 1993. We bring a wide industry perspective to every engagement, having worked in 40 US states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents.

About Clarion Gaming: Clarion Gaming provides a full range of services to the entire spectrum of the global gaming industry including exhibitions, conferences, technical training, research and digital information. Our products include the ICE family, the world's largest gaming technology exhibitions, and the iGaming Business group of events and publications for the interactive global gaming industry.

