Spectrum Investment Advisors Announces Multiple Promotions and a New Hire

Scott Schwartz promoted to Senior Relationship Manager Scott joined the firm in 2014 as a relationship manager and has been in the retirement services industry since 1994. Scott is responsible for plan investment reviews, employee educational meetings and one-on-one investment consultations. Scott holds the Investment Adviser Representative license (Series 65) and is a Board Member of the Wisconsin Retirement Plan Professionals Ltd. and a member of the National Association of Plan Advisors.

Suzanne Weeden promoted to Senior Relationship Manager

Sue joined the firm in 2014 as a relationship manager and has been in the retirement services industry since 1999. Sue is responsible for retirement plan investment reviews, plan design discussions, employee educational meetings and one-on-one investment consultations. Sue holds the Investment Adviser Representative license (Series 65) as well as the following designations: Accredited Investment Fiduciary®, Retirement Plans Associate and Certified Employee Benefit Specialist. Sue is also a current member and former Board Member of the Wisconsin Retirement Plan Professionals Ltd. and a member of the National Association of Plan Advisors.

Daniel DeDecker hired as Relationship Manager

Spectrum is excited to welcome Dan to the firm to meet the demands of Spectrum's growing client portfolio. Dan earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Financial Management Services from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and has had experience in the retirement services industry since 2013. Prior to joining Spectrum, Dan was an advisor at Alpha Investment Consulting Group, LLC where his role included providing guidance to plan sponsors on fiduciary responsibilities, investment policy statement construction, plan structure, investment manager selection/performance monitoring and recordkeeper selection.

Paul Minick promoted to full-time Account Manager

Paul joined the firm in early 2019 as a part-time Account Executive and has been in the financial industry since 2000. Paul is responsible for developing educational plans and providing one-on-one investment consultations to plan participants. Paul holds the Investment Adviser Representative license (Series 65) as well as the Certified Personal Finance Counselor® designation.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. For more information about Spectrum, visit their website at www.spectruminvestor.com. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

