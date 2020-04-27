Spectrum Investment Advisors Named a 2020 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers by InvestmentNews

"It is a huge honor and privilege to be recognized nationally by InvestmentNews," said Manuel Rosado, president of Spectrum Investment Advisors. "The recognition is a direct reflection of our amazing team that day in and day out makes servicing our clients their top priority, thus creating an amazing culture within the firm."

Now in its third year, InvestmentNews partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to compile the survey and recognition program.

"We are thrilled to identify, and commend, these 75 firms that understand the importance of a strong workplace culture," said George Moriarty, InvestmentNews chief content officer. "They are role models to the industry in that they empower advisers to focus on delivering exceptional service to their clients."

Spectrum Investment Advisors is highlighted in the April 27th issue of InvestmentNews and at bestplacesforadvisers.com.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews is the leading source for news, analysis and information, essential to the financial advisory community. Since 1998, their standard of editorial excellence and deep industry knowledge has allowed InvestmentNews to educate, inform and engage the most influential financial advisers. Through their weekly newspaper, website, newsletters, research, events, videos and webcasts, InvestmentNews provides exclusive and up-to-the-minute news, as well as actionable intelligence, that empowers financial advisers to serve their clients and run their businesses more effectively whenever, however and wherever they need it. Learn more at www.InvestmentNews.com.

